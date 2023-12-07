Corista Announces Partnership with AGFA HealthCare to Enhance Digital Pathology Integration in Healthcare

"Corista's experience with top academic institutions complements AGFA's vision for enterprise medical imaging, creating a seamless care continuum that extends the benefits of AI and digital integration directly to patient care." Post this

Elizabeth Wingard, CEO and Co-founder of Corista, comments on the partnership: "Our collaboration with AGFA HealthCare is a testament to our shared commitment to healthcare excellence. Corista's experience with top academic institutions complements AGFA's vision for enterprise medical imaging, creating a seamless care continuum that extends the benefits of AI and digital integration directly to patient care."

Dr. Anjum Ahmed, Chief Medical Officer at AGFA HealthCare, adds: "By integrating Corista's DP3® technology into our Enterprise Imaging Platform, we're empowering pathologists with advanced tools to enhance diagnostic confidence and efficiency. Our goal is to streamline the complex pathology workflow, so that patients receive the benefit of rapid, precise, and integrated healthcare delivery."

Corista has been at the forefront of developing digital pathology solutions, and its collaboration with AGFA HealthCare marks a crucial step in broadening the scope of integrated healthcare. This partnership facilitates enhanced collaboration among different medical specialties, leading to more streamlined and precise patient care.

Corista DP3® is certified for diagnostic use under CE-IVDR.

*1 Enterprise Imaging for Pathology is available in UK and Europe only

About Corista

Corista is recognized for its innovations in digital pathology, providing solutions that enhance diagnostic and operational efficiency. The company's DP3® platform equips pathologists with essential tools for managing diagnostic workflows and facilitating consultations within and between healthcare organizations.

About AGFA HealthCare

At AGFA HealthCare, we are transforming the delivery of care – supporting healthcare professionals across the globe with secure, effective, and sustainable imaging data management. As a company, we are dedicated to our customers, and we have harnessed a value framework of Mission, Vision and Customer Delivery Principles into our routine operations. Through these principles, we commit a consistent high-yield code of conduct to our associates – channelling our experience and aspirations to all of our stakeholders. Our Empowerer profile supports our focus on creating an exceptional experience through the power of technology and is an integral foundation to our company standards. AGFA HealthCare is a division of the Agfa-Gevaert Group.

For more information on AGFA HealthCare, please visit www.agfahealthcare.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

AGFA and the Agfa rhombus are registered trademarks of Agfa-Gevaert N.V. Belgium or its affiliates. All rights reserved. All information contained herein is intended for guidance purposes only, and the characteristics of the products and services described in this publication can be changed at any time without notice. Products and services may not be available for your local area. Please contact your local sales representative for availability information. AGFA HealthCare diligently strives to provide as accurate information as possible but shall not be responsible for any typographical error.

For more information about Corista and AGFA HealthCare, please visit www.corista.com and www.agfahealthcare.com.

Legal Notice:

Copyright 2023 Corista, LLC. All rights reserved. AGFA and the AGFA rhombus are registered trademarks of AGFA-Gevaert N.V. Belgium or its affiliates. DP3 is a registered trademark of Corista, LLC.

Media Contact

Anne Marsden, Marsden Marketing, 1 678.369.0073, [email protected]

SOURCE Corista