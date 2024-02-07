Corista DP3® Platform Receives Class II Medical Device License From Health Canada

"We've been building a world-class solution for integrated pathology. Attaining the Class II Medical Device License from Canada is an important milestone in making this possible," says Corista CEO and Co-Founder Elizabeth Wingard. Post this

The Class II Medical Device License further supports Corista's recently announced strategic partnership with AGFA HealthCare, providing a digital pathology workflow solution to its Canadian customer base. It also comes on the heels of the recent CE Mark Corista earned under In Vitro Diagnostic Regulations (IVDR) marking for routine diagnosis in the European Union and the United Kingdom. Like the Class II Medical Device License, the CE Mark affirms that DP3 is a reliable and responsible product for use in the European Economic Area (EEA) and complies with European and UK regulations.

"We've been building a world-class solution for integrated pathology," says Corista CEO and Co-Founder Elizabeth Wingard. "Attaining the Class II Medical Device License from Canada is an important milestone in making this possible. We are looking forward to working with friends and colleagues as we bring Corista's capabilities and impact to Canada."

About Corista

Corista is recognized for its innovations in digital pathology, providing solutions that enhance diagnostic and operational efficiency. The DP3 platform equips pathologists with essential tools for managing diagnostic workflows and facilitating consultations within and between healthcare organizations.

