Corista's DP3® Image Management System for Digital Pathology Earns CE Mark Under IVDR for Routine Pathology Diagnosis

CE mark serves as a crucial milestone for Corista's delivery of 'Integrated Pathology' for healthcare providers across the EU
CONCORD, Mass., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corista, a leader in digital pathology solutions, announced its DP3 platform has been certified with the CE In Vitro Diagnostic (IVDR) marking, for routine diagnosis in the European Union and United Kingdom. The CE mark, or Conformité Européenne, is a mandatory regulatory standard that verifies that products are safe to use in the European Economic Area (EEA). The mark indicates that a product complies with European safety rules and can be traded freely within the EEA.
This certification supports Corista's recently announced strategic partnership with AGFA HealthCare and its expansion into the European Union, where pathology digitization is a rapidly growing priority for healthcare organizations.
"Corista has been helping major academic institutions and healthcare organizations transform their pathology workflows through the implementation and integration of DP3", says CEO and Co-Founder Elizabeth Wingard. "For nearly two decades we've been driving the advancement of clinical health system management and the integration of digital pathology into laboratory information systems. We are extremely pleased to extend our services into the EU and obtaining this CE mark is a crucial milestone toward our delivery of 'Integrated Pathology' for healthcare providers across the EU."
To learn more about Corista and the DP3 Image Management System for digital pathology, please visit www.corista.com.
About Corista
Corista is recognized for its innovations in digital pathology, providing solutions that enhance diagnostic and operational efficiency. The company's DP3 platform equips pathologists with essential tools for managing diagnostic workflows and facilitating consultations within and between healthcare organizations.
Media Contact
Anne Marsden, Marsden Marketing, 1 678-369-0073, [email protected], www.marsdenmarketing.com
SOURCE Corista
Share this article