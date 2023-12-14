Corista's DP3® Image Management System for Digital Pathology Earns CE Mark Under IVDR for Routine Pathology Diagnosis

"Corista has been helping major academic institutions and healthcare organizations transform their pathology workflows through the implementation and integration of DP3", says CEO and Co-Founder Elizabeth Wingard. Post this

"Corista has been helping major academic institutions and healthcare organizations transform their pathology workflows through the implementation and integration of DP3", says CEO and Co-Founder Elizabeth Wingard. "For nearly two decades we've been driving the advancement of clinical health system management and the integration of digital pathology into laboratory information systems. We are extremely pleased to extend our services into the EU and obtaining this CE mark is a crucial milestone toward our delivery of 'Integrated Pathology' for healthcare providers across the EU."

About Corista

Corista is recognized for its innovations in digital pathology, providing solutions that enhance diagnostic and operational efficiency. The company's DP3 platform equips pathologists with essential tools for managing diagnostic workflows and facilitating consultations within and between healthcare organizations.

