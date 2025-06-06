Cork and Vines Secures $3.5M Strategic Investment from Beneficient to Fuel Premium Hospitality Expansion

Beneficient's involvement is more than a financial commitment—it's a strategic alignment with our vision of bringing elevated culinary and wine experiences to America's most discerning markets." – JC Clow, Founder and Managing Partner of Cork & Vines Post this

"Beneficient's involvement is more than a financial commitment-it's a strategic alignment with our vision of bringing elevated culinary and wine experiences to America's most discerning markets," said JC Clow, Founder and Managing Partner of Cork and Vines. "Their partnership further cements our institutional credibility and accelerates our path to scaling this concept across the Southwest."

The Cork and Vines Fund I, LP targets an IRR of 20%+, offers a 5% preferred return, and is backed by an expansion plan spanning eight locations in five years, starting with its flagship in Palo Alto's Stanford Shopping Center-a prestigious Simon property, which is a high- traffic location emblematic of the brand's premium positioning.

As institutional capital continues to flow into experience-based ventures, this partnership with Beneficient sets Cork and Vines apart as a category leader. The team's proven hospitality expertise, paired with a disciplined growth and capital strategy, presents investors with a rare

opportunity to participate in a premium, scalable concept with significant upside.

About Cork & Vines

Cork and Vines is a premier wine bar, bistro and lounge a culinary destination designed for the modern luxury consumer. Combining sommelier-level wine curation with chef-crafted small plates in architecturally inspiring spaces, the concept elevates traditional wine bar experiences into memorable lifestyle moments. The fund is currently open to accredited investors, with a minimum commitment of $250,000.

About Beneficient

Beneficient is a publicly traded financial services firm focused on providing alternative asset liquidity and trust solutions. Its investment in Cork and Vines reflects the firm's forward-looking approach to partnering with emerging experience-based enterprises that show exceptional promise in return potential and consumer resonance.

