Corlears School Partners with The GIANT Room to Bring STEAM-Powered Fun to Camp Corlears

GIANT's partnership with Corlears School began in 2021, when they became one of the school's original partners for Learn. Play. Grow., which offers free family activities on select Saturdays throughout the school year — enrolled at Corlears or not. Post this

In the GIANT makerspace at Camp Corlears, campers will experience fabrication machines like a laser cutter, 3D printer, and Cricut; robotics and creative technologies like littleBits and micro:bit; electronics like LEDs, motors, and solar panels; building tools like Rigamajig, marble runs, and LEGO; plus, for older campers, AR/VR coding platforms and creative AI tools.

"We are honored to expand our partnership with Corlears School and provide a one-of-a-kind summer program in collaboration with the school's exceptional team of educators and GIANT creative tech instructors," says Azi Jamalian, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of The GIANT Room. "The program will be a great opportunity for campers to work on building prototypes of their most ambitious ideas, collaborate, and share their vision."

Adds David Egolf, Head of School at Corlears School: "Our strengthened partnership with The GIANT Room further enables us to provide young children with extraordinary opportunities to achieve their potential and broaden our community reach through the Camp Corlears program."

About Corlears School: Established in 1968, Corlears is one of the few schools in New York City that focuses exclusively on the early years of education, from toddlers through fifth grade. Corlears specializes in guiding this age group with the belief that the start of your child's academic life should be nothing short of exceptional. Corlears students grow into uniquely curious thinkers and lifelong learners who are empowered by a progressive curriculum and dedicated faculty to think independently, ask questions, and cultivate emotional intelligence skills that serve them throughout their lives. David Egolf has served as Head of School since 2014.

About Camp Corlears: For six weeks every summer, Corlears School opens its doors to all for Camp Corlears, a classic summer day camp for children ages 3–11. Camp Corlears is designed and led by highly credentialed Corlears School teachers whose deep understanding of child development ensures a summer filled with fun, sun, and a little learning, too! Activities are developmentally appropriate and designed to be responsive to children's interests. In the older age levels, specialty camps include "culminations," where campers demonstrate what they've learned. Swim, soccer, music, and now the STEAM-powered makerspace from The GIANT Room are just some of the activities your child may enjoy.

About The GIANT Room: The GIANT Room is a creative STEM kids' co-design lab, which has built a loyal community of thousands of families who are passionate about their children's education and well-being through in-person and virtual events, camps, afterschool programs, and workshops. GIANT programs empower young minds to unleash their imaginations and turn their dreams into reality through the wonders of creative STEM, using it as a tool for self-expression, fostering creativity, and encouraging collaboration–in an environment where every child has the confidence to voice their ideas, have access to mentors and resources they need to build prototypes of their ideas, and the opportunity to share those ideas with their community. Founded by two women with PhDs in education and backgrounds in science and engineering, The GIANT Room has formed long-standing partnerships with the foremost educational and cultural institutions through events and activations, published research reports, co-design programs, professional development curriculum and execution, and most recently, GIANT Remix AI-powered platform.

Media Contact

Amanda M. Steiner, Corlears School, 1 2127412800, [email protected], https://www.corlearsschool.org/

Janet Bloom, The GIANT Room, [email protected], https://www.thegiantroom.com/

SOURCE Corlears School