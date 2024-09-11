CorNav Corporation Announces Know-How Agreement with Mayo Clinic

The CardioScout minimally invasive endoscope can advance treatment of congestive heart failure, a condition affecting over six million people in the United States. Post this

The CardioScout minimally invasive endoscope by CorNav Corporation can access the heart via a small subxiphoid incision and provide visual navigation over the epicardium (heart surface). Producing the autologous myocardial cell injectate can take months and is very expensive. Leaving unused injectate abandoned within a long catheter dead space is not a commercially viable approach.

The Micro-injection system can reliably inject microliter amounts of injectate into the myocardium, distributing the injections across the left ventricular wall. Multiple needle injections can be delivered in a repeatable pattern, to a specific depth, without any valuable injectate remaining within the catheter dead space.

"We are proud to collaborate with Mayo Clinic to deliver minimally invasive targeted therapies across the surface of the beating heart, and seek to enable the treatment of congestive heart failure that afflicts over six million people in the United States," said James Fonger, M.D., founder and CEO of CorNav Corporation.

Mayo Clinic has research and financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education, and research.

About Congestive Heart Failure

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the world today. The prevalence of congestive heart failure (CHF) is increasing because of the aging population, increases in obesity and diabetes, successful repair of other heart disease, better recovery from coronary events, and the prevention of arrhythmia deaths from ventricular tachycardia (VT).

CHF is the most common cause of hospitalization in the elderly, making it the most expensive diagnostic code in the American medical system. The quality of life during CHF is significantly diminished, and survival is 50% at five years after the first hospital admission for CHF. Half of the 60 million CHF patients worldwide are in the subset called "reduced ejection fraction CHF" (HFrEF) where the heart muscle is no longer contracting with enough strength to adequately support the circulation and the peripheral organs. This is the subset of CHF patients that need their ventricular function augmented by a small but meaningful amount. That will stabilize their clinical condition so they can remain at home with a reasonable quality of life.

About Cornav Corporation (http://www.cornav.co)

CorNav Corporation is a Boulder, Colorado-based medical device company founded by James Fonger, M.D., a world-renowned cardiothoracic surgeon with 35 years of specialized expertise in minimally invasive cardiothoracic surgery. The company's CardioScout™ and Micro-injection™ platform is based off his innovative, groundbreaking firsts in minimally invasive cardiothoracic surgery.

About Micro-injection Systems, LLC (http://www.micro-injectionsystems.com)

Micro-injection Systems, LLC is a Boulder, Colorado based medical device company founded by serial entrepreneur and medical device industry veteran Larry Blankenship. He has designed drug delivery systems for divisions of Eli Lilly and Pfizer, and invented the novel Micro-injection™ system to deal with new and emerging high-value, low-volume injectates where waste cannot be tolerated. The Micro-injection system has applications in heart failure, post-myocardial infarction applications and for treating tumors in such organs as the liver, pancreas, lung and bladder. A diagram of the system can be seen at http://www.micro-injectionsystems.com.

