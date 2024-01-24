CorneaGen Expands Eye Recovery Services to California State

"We are pleased to collaborate with CorneaGen to transition this region to them," said Jason Woody, President and CEO of Lions World Vision Institute. Post this

"It's a great honor to broaden CorneaGen's recovery responsibilities to California, augmenting our vast processing activities in the state," said Bernie Iliakis, President and CEO of CorneaGen. "Our leadership and staff have deep eye recovery experience, having provided this offering on a very large scale to multiple regions. In fact, we launched eye recovery services to this hospital group in 2009, so it comes full circle."

With a mission to provide the highest quality donor tissue and products that transform how ophthalmologists treat and care for every person impacted by corneal disease, CorneaGen accomplishes this work through its donation and ophthalmic industry partnerships. This expansion will increase collaboration with the esteemed California-based organ procurement organizations of Donor Network West, One Legacy, and Sierra Donor Services as well as eye bank partner Lions World Vision Institute.

"Eye recovery services had been provided by SightLife in this region for many years, but after Lions World Vision Institute acquired SightLife in 2022, we determined that this region could be better supported by CorneaGen allowing us to focus our resources in other regions around the country. We are pleased to collaborate with CorneaGen to transition this region to them," said Jason Woody, President and CEO of Lions World Vision Institute.

The world's leading provider of ocular tissue, CorneaGen's multiple locations and local relationships are key to helping patients throughout the U.S. and the world. The expansion of recovery services to California continues the company's commitment to donors and their families, while driving innovation and strengthening their position as market leader.

CorneaGen's mission is to provide the highest quality donor tissue, unparalleled customer service and superior products that transform how ophthalmologists treat and care for every person impacted by corneal disease. Through continuous innovations in tissue processing technology and surgical devices, advocacy for patient access and simplified payor reimbursement policies, CorneaGen is advancing the next generation of cornea care. As the world's leading provider of ocular tissue, CorneaGen has multiple locations and local partnerships throughout the U.S. to deliver the life-changing gift of sight to tens of thousands of people each year. Read more at https://corneagen.com/

