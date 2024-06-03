CorneaGen Launches CTAK, an Innovation for Improved Patient Outcomes

"Following a CTAK procedure, patients can experience a 'wow' effect with their vision," said Dr. William Wiley, Medical Director, Cleveland Eye Clinic Division of Midwest Vision Partners. Post this

"We're so excited to launch CTAK and look forward to wide market adoption transforming the lives of those affected by keratoconus," said Bernie Iliakis, President and CEO of CorneaGen. "We have a long history as innovators and tissue processing leaders. CTAK represents a true treatment advancement, while honoring and maximizing the gift of corneal donation."

CorneaGen is committed to transforming the lives of every person impacted by corneal disease through its ongoing focus on product innovation.

"Following a CTAK procedure, patients can experience a 'wow' effect with their vision," said Dr. William Wiley, Medical Director, Cleveland Eye Clinic Division of Midwest Vision Partners. "We have seen immediate impressive improvements in best corrected and uncorrected vision. This immediate improvement at the first follow-up is an exciting experience for those dealing with Keratoconus."

The world's leading provider of ocular tissue, CorneaGen works with ophthalmic industry partners to accomplish its mission. CTAK co-inventors include Drs. Peter Hersh, Steven Greenstein, and John Gelles.

"The opportunity to advance the development of such an exciting keratoconus treatment by working with truly innovative and collaborative partners, CorneaGen and Ziemer, has been transformative," said Dr. Peter S. Hersh, Founder of the Cornea and Laser Eye Institute Center for Keratoconus, Clinical Professor at Rutgers-NJ Medical School, CTAK originator and Co-Founder of CTAK LLC. "We're able to improve patient vision, reducing the recovery time and risk compared to a corneal transplant."

In addition to product and tissue processing innovations, CorneaGen is an industry leader in patient advocacy, helping tens of thousands of patients every year. CorneaGen provided more than 32,500 sight-restoring grafts in 2023 and has partnerships with over 25 eye/organ/tissue banks to serve U.S. corneal transplant needs, as well in nearly 50 countries worldwide.

About CorneaGen

CorneaGen's mission is to provide the highest quality donor tissue, unparalleled customer service and superior products that transform how ophthalmologists treat and care for every person impacted by corneal disease. Through continuous innovations in tissue processing technology and surgical devices, advocacy for patient access and simplified payor reimbursement policies, CorneaGen is advancing the next generation of cornea care. As the world's leading eye bank, CorneaGen has multiple locations and local partnerships throughout the U.S. to deliver the life-changing gift of sight to tens of thousands of people each year. Read more at https://corneagen.com/.

