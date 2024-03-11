CorneaGen Showcases 2023 Company Milestones and Momentum

"CorneaGen innovates with each new product, specifically benefiting patients and ultimately helping the entire ophthalmic sector," said Bernie Iliakis, President & CEO. Post this

In 2023, CorneaGen provided more than 32,500 sight-restoring grafts, a record amount of tissue provided for transplant, impacting a record number of lives. CorneaGen now has nine strategically located offices/laboratories and partnerships with more than 25 eye/organ/tissue banks to serve U.S. corneal transplant needs, as well as Japan and nearly 50 additional countries. From a financial perspective, CorneaGen experienced solid growth, which directly contributes to how it reinvests wholly into innovation and serving surgeons and patients.

"CorneaGen innovates with each new product, specifically benefiting patients and ultimately helping the entire ophthalmic sector," said Bernie Iliakis, President & CEO. "Recent developments, including the EndoSerter-PL® for preloaded delivery of Nano-Thin™ or Ultra-Thin DSEK grafts and Corneal Tissue Addition for Keratoplasty (CTAK) to enhance treatment for keratoconic eyes, improve outcomes and surgical efficiency."

The world's leading provider of ocular tissue, CorneaGen's mission is to provide the highest quality donor tissue and products, accomplishing this work through ophthalmic industry partnerships. In addition to product and tissue processing innovations, CorneaGen is an industry leader in patient advocacy. Through its efforts to simplify payor reimbursement and offer world class programs to advance surgeon education, CorneaGen helps tens of thousands of patients every year.

About CorneaGen

CorneaGen's mission is to provide the highest quality donor tissue, unparalleled customer service and superior products that transform how ophthalmologists treat and care for every person impacted by corneal disease. Through continuous innovations in tissue processing technology and surgical devices, advocacy for patient access and simplified payor reimbursement policies, CorneaGen is advancing the next generation of cornea care. As the world's leading provider of ocular tissue, CorneaGen has multiple locations and local partnerships throughout the U.S. to deliver the life-changing gift of sight to tens of thousands of people each year. Read more at https://corneagen.com/.

