Cornelia Corbett Appointed New Chair of Tampa Museum of Art Centennial Capital Campaign

"Cornie Corbett is a deeply committed, no-nonsense advocate of the missions she undertakes. By leading the Centennial Capital Campaign at this crucial time, we are confident that her perseverance will ensure that Jerry Divers' vision of a stunning expansion will be achieved at the Museum." Post this

Reflecting on the legacy of her predecessor, Corbett remarked, "Jerry Divers spent decades as a champion of the Tampa Museum of Art, and I have been honored to work with him on not one but two capital campaigns over the past two decades to ensure that Tampa has a world-class art museum."

"Jerry never missed an opportunity to share his excitement and enthusiasm about what the museum could accomplish with the bold expansion of the facilities this capital campaign will underwrite." The Centennial Campaign will allow the museum facilities to grow from 69,000 square feet to 120,000 square feet and to expand the exhibition and collection spaces from 14,800 square feet to 43,000 square feet. Once the expansion is complete, the new facilities will allow the Museum to serve 24,000 Hillsborough County school students annually.

Corbett's vision for the future is clear: "I am honored and humbled to take on this role and to continue working with the Tampa Museum Foundation Board and the Museum Board of Trustees to accomplish the mission that Jerry Divers' dedicated leadership has provided since the campaign was launched in 2019."

Michael Tomor, Ph.D., the Penny and Jeff Vinik Executive Director of the Tampa Museum of Art, expressed his confidence in Corbett's leadership: "Cornie Corbett is a deeply committed, no-nonsense advocate of the missions she undertakes. By becoming the leader of the Centennial Capital Campaign at this crucial time, the museum is confident that her perseverance will ensure that Jerry Divers' vision of a stunning expansion will be achieved at the Tampa Museum of Art."

About the Tampa Museum of Art

Founded in 1920, the Tampa Museum of Art inspires visitors with engaging exhibitions and innovative educational programs that emphasize ancient, modern, and contemporary art. The Museum houses one of the largest Greek and Roman antiquities collections in the southeastern United States. As one of the region's most prominent museums devoted to the art of our time, the Museum's permanent collection also embraces sculpture, photography, painting, new media, and more.

The Museum's new Vinik Family Education Center offers expanded year-round studio art classes, lectures, and tours that allow children, teens, and adults to discover new perspectives and learn different art-making techniques. Likewise, through unique community partnerships, the Museum offers outreach programs that provide art-therapy-informed interventions and meaningful modes of self-expression to vulnerable segments of the population.

Located in the heart of downtown Tampa, the Tampa Museum of Art leads as both a cultural institution and a community museum dedicated to celebrating its home city's diversity. In 2021, the Museum embarked on an ambitious renovation and expansion to increase exhibition space and education facilities to accommodate growing community partnerships and allow more hands-on, up-close experiences for students and adults. The renovated spaces opened in 2022 and the Museum continues campaigning for its 51,000 SF expansion plan.

General Hours and Information

For tickets and information, visit TampaMuseum.org or call (813) 274-8130. Located at 120 W. Gasparilla Plaza. Tampa, FL 33602, the Tampa Museum of Art is open seven days a week, Monday – Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Media Contact

Nina Contreras Womeldurf, Tampa Museum of Art, 813-421-6613, [email protected] , http://www.tampamuseum.org

SOURCE Tampa Museum of Art