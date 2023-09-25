Cornell Dubilier Electronics Introduces Y2 Class Interference Suppressor Capacitors That Meet 2,000-Hour 85/85 THB Tests, AEC-Q200

Cornell Dubilier Electronics, Inc. introduces its MYH series of Y2, EMI/RFI suppression capacitors designed for harsh environments. The MYH series is AEC-Q200 qualified, meets a 2,000-hour THB (Temperature, Humidity, Bias) life test, and has applications in motors, AMR (Automated Meter Readers), UPS, power supplies, charging systems, and appliances. These Y2, line-to-ground capacitors filter out electromagnetic noise and have multiple international safety agency approvals.

LIBERTY, S.C., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cornell Dubilier Electronics, Inc. introduces its MYH series of Y2, EMI/RFI suppression capacitors designed for harsh environments. The MYH series is AEC-Q200 qualified, meets a 2,000-hour THB (Temperature, Humidity, Bias) life test, and has applications in motors, AMR (Automated Meter Readers), UPS, power supplies, charging systems, and appliances. These Y2, line-to-ground capacitors filter out electromagnetic noise and have multiple international safety agency approvals.

The 2,000-hour THB test conducted at 85 °C, 85% relative humidity at rated voltage, subjected these components to twice the industry standard test hours required to meet IEC 60834, Class III-B for THB.

The MYH capacitor series also passed the rigors of AEC-Q200 automotive testing. These tests include mechanical shock and vibration, thermal cycling, solvent resistance, and solderability which qualify the series for use in the most demanding industrial, automotive, and consumer applications.

Capacitance values range from 0.001 to 1 µF in 29 standard values, at 300 Vac, 50/60Hz. Their operating temperature range is from -40° C to +110° C. The series possesses multiple agency approvals including UL, CSA, VDE, for safety and performance in Y2, line-to-ground applications.

MYH Series capacitors are available now from Cornell Dubilier's authorized distributors. For more information, contact CDE: Product Manager: Trent Carroll, email: [email protected] or visit CDE.com.

Direct Link to Data Sheet: https://www.cde.com/resources/catalogs/MYH.pdf

Landing Page: https://www.cde.com/new-product/myh/

Cornell Dubilier (Cornell Dubilier Electronics, Inc., Cornell Dubilier Marketing, Inc., and affiliates) is dedicated to advancing capacitor technology for new applications. Cornell Dubilier combines innovative products with engineering expertise to provide reliable component solutions for inverters, wind and solar power, electric vehicles, power supplies, motor drives, HVDC, motors, welding, aerospace, telecom, medical equipment, and UPS systems. A global group of companies, Cornell Dubilier has ISO-9001-certified manufacturing and distribution facilities in Liberty, SC; New Bedford, MA; Snow Hill, NC, Mexicali, Mexico; & Hong Kong.

