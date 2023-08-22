Cornell University Student Receives SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

The SBB Research Group Foundation has named Mandy Chen a STEM Scholarship recipient

CHICAGO, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SBB Research Group Foundation named Mandy Chen a recipient of its STEM scholarship. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Mandy Chen, a freshman, studies Biomedical Engineering at Cornell University. In high school, Chen was a leader in the Society for Women Engineers Club. She is also a member of Project Exploration, a nonprofit organization that aims to give students in underserved communities the ability to participate in free STEM programs.

"Mandy is an outstanding example of the kind of student we look for when awarding this scholarship. She's shown remarkable dedication to STEM," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation's STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.org.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

