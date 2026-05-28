CornerCart embeds Parcelis shipping protection inside the Shopify cart drawer

Shopify merchants using CornerCart can now offer licensed shipping protection inside the cart drawer, with policy issuance and claims handled end to end by Parcelis.

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CornerCart, a Built for Shopify cart drawer app trusted by more than 3,500 Shopify brands, today announced a native integration with Parcelis, a licensed shipping protection platform for Shopify merchants. The Parcelis app is available now on the Shopify App Store at https://apps.shopify.com/parcelis.

The integration lets Shopify merchants place an opt-in shipping protection offer inside the CornerCart drawer before checkout. Buyers can add protection to an order in one tap. Parcelis then issues the policy automatically and handles claims through resolution, with no claims work required from the merchant or the CornerCart team.

Setup runs through Parcelis theme settings. Merchants select CornerCart once, and the shipping protection offer renders inside the drawer without a separate customer flow.

Parcelis covers lost, damaged and stolen packages, including porch piracy, across major carriers worldwide. Customers file claims directly through the Parcelis self-service portal, and Parcelis resolves claims within five to seven business days. The structure gives merchants a cart-level protection offer without adding carrier claim administration or customer service handoffs to their team.

"We wanted this to work where the buying decision already happens," said Arun Augustine, co-founder and CEO of CornerCart. "Putting Parcelis directly inside the CornerCart drawer keeps the entire purchase on one surface, and Parcelis handles the policy and the claim after checkout. Merchants get the protection option without giving their support team another workflow to manage."

How it works for merchants:

Install Parcelis from the Shopify App Store at https://apps.shopify.com/parcelis.

Select CornerCart in Parcelis theme settings during setup.

The shipping protection offer renders inside the CornerCart drawer.

When a buyer adds protection, the fee appears on the order at checkout.

Parcelis issues the policy automatically and manages claims through its self-service portal.

Parcelis resolves claims within five to seven business days, with no merchant involvement.

For merchants, the integration creates a measurable margin opportunity on protected orders while moving lost, damaged and stolen package claims into the Parcelis self-service portal.

The integration is available immediately for Shopify merchants using CornerCart. Merchants can install Parcelis on the Shopify App Store at https://apps.shopify.com/parcelis.

About Parcelis

Parcelis is a licensed shipping protection platform built for Shopify merchants, with more than 600 active stores and 550,000 orders processed to date. Coverage is buyer-funded at checkout and free for merchants to install. Parcelis handles policy issuance, claims and resolution end to end, with claims resolved within five to seven business days across major carriers worldwide. Learn more at https://www.myparcelis.com.

About CornerCart

CornerCart is a Built for Shopify cart drawer app trusted by more than 3,500 Shopify brands. The CornerCart drawer supports merchandising campaigns including free gifts with purchase, cart upsells, announcement bars, countdown timers, free shipping bars, volume bundles and Buy X Get Y promotions. CornerCart is built with Shopify Liquid, Shopify Functions and Web Components, and integrates with complementary Shopify apps such as Parcelis.

Media Contact

Parcelis Press Team, Parcelis, 1 (866) 701-3654, [email protected], https://www.myparcelis.com/

SOURCE Parcelis