Cornerstone Energy Corporation Announces National Distributorship of Marathon Lubricants and Industrial Oils

We're thrilled to announce that Cornerstone Energy Corporation, based in Batesville, IN, is now a national distributor of Marathon Lubricants and Industrial Oils. This partnership marks a significant milestone in our journey to provide unparalleled service and products to our customers. Why is this big news? Because it means we can now offer you a wider range of high-quality lubricants and industrial oils - from bulk orders to quarts, pails, and tubes of grease - all at competitive prices. 🔍 Looking for top-notch lubricants for your business? Let's chat! #CornerstoneEnergy #MarathonLubricants #IndustrialOils #BusinessGrowth #Innovation
BATESVILLE, Ind., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cornerstone Energy Corporation, a leading provider of comprehensive energy solutions based in Batesville, IN, is thrilled to announce its new status as a national distributor of Marathon Lubricants and Industrial Oils. This strategic partnership with Marathon Oil, headquartered in Findlay, OH, marks a significant expansion in Cornerstone Energy's product offerings, including bulk fuel and lubricant deliveries, pallets of quarts, pails, and totes of lubricants and greases, as well as industrial oils.
Adam Hanson, Owner of Cornerstone Energy Corporation, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "This partnership with Marathon Lubricants not only broadens our product range but also strengthens our commitment to providing high-quality, competitive solutions to our customers. Marathon's history of excellence and innovation in lubricants complements our mission to deliver superior energy solutions nationwide."
Customers can look forward to accessing Marathon's premium products through Cornerstone Energy, including the acclaimed Marathon Endurance® Motor Oil and Multipower-3® Motor Oil, known for their exceptional engine protection and fuel efficiency. Additionally, Marathon's comprehensive line of greases, designed for both general-purpose and extreme environment applications, will be available, ensuring a wide variety of choices for diverse customer needs.
With competitive pricing and a focus on customer satisfaction, Cornerstone Energy Corporation is poised to meet the demands of its customers with quality products from Marathon Lubricants. This partnership underscores both companies' dedication to excellence, innovation, and providing value to customers across the nation.
For more information about Cornerstone Energy Corporation and the range of Marathon Lubricants and Industrial Oils now available, please visit www.cecfuels.com and www.marathonlubricants.com.
About Cornerstone Energy Corporation
Cornerstone Energy Corporation, headquartered in Batesville, IN, is a premier provider of energy solutions, including fuel distribution, consulting services, and now, a comprehensive range of lubricants and industrial oils through its partnership with Marathon Lubricants. Dedicated to innovation, quality, and customer service, Cornerstone Energy is your trusted partner for all your energy needs.
About Marathon Lubricants
Marathon Lubricants, a division of Marathon Oil, headquartered in Findlay, OH, has been at the forefront of lubrication technology for over 130 years. Known for its high-quality motor oils, greases, and industrial lubricants, Marathon Lubricants is committed to providing products that keep engines running their best under all conditions.
Contact Information:
Cornerstone Energy Corporation
Adam Hanson-Owner
812-932-2571 X 102
https://www.linkedin.com/in/adammhanson/
SOURCE Cornerstone Energy Corporation
