Cornerstone Energy Corporation Announces National Distributorship of Marathon Lubricants and Industrial Oils

"We are pleased to announce Cornerstone Energy's national distributorship of Marathon products, bringing our customers a range of high-quality oils and lubricants at competitive prices."Adam Hanson-Owner Post this

Customers can look forward to accessing Marathon's premium products through Cornerstone Energy, including the acclaimed Marathon Endurance® Motor Oil and Multipower-3® Motor Oil, known for their exceptional engine protection and fuel efficiency. Additionally, Marathon's comprehensive line of greases, designed for both general-purpose and extreme environment applications, will be available, ensuring a wide variety of choices for diverse customer needs.

With competitive pricing and a focus on customer satisfaction, Cornerstone Energy Corporation is poised to meet the demands of its customers with quality products from Marathon Lubricants. This partnership underscores both companies' dedication to excellence, innovation, and providing value to customers across the nation.

For more information about Cornerstone Energy Corporation and the range of Marathon Lubricants and Industrial Oils now available, please visit www.cecfuels.com and www.marathonlubricants.com.

About Cornerstone Energy Corporation

Cornerstone Energy Corporation, headquartered in Batesville, IN, is a premier provider of energy solutions, including fuel distribution, consulting services, and now, a comprehensive range of lubricants and industrial oils through its partnership with Marathon Lubricants. Dedicated to innovation, quality, and customer service, Cornerstone Energy is your trusted partner for all your energy needs.

About Marathon Lubricants

Marathon Lubricants, a division of Marathon Oil, headquartered in Findlay, OH, has been at the forefront of lubrication technology for over 130 years. Known for its high-quality motor oils, greases, and industrial lubricants, Marathon Lubricants is committed to providing products that keep engines running their best under all conditions.

Contact Information:

Cornerstone Energy Corporation

Adam Hanson-Owner

812-932-2571 X 102

www.cecfuels.com

[email protected]

https://www.linkedin.com/in/adammhanson/

SOURCE Cornerstone Energy Corporation