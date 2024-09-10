Cornerstone Genomics Launches CodeXome: A Revolutionary Tool for Genetic Research & Rare Disease Cures

Founder Jill Pecon-Slattery, says, "I'm excited because it integrates multiple disciplines. Our platform uses genetic data that no one else has...(it) allows scientists to reference individual genes and observe how they can evolve." Post this

"Most of these species are endangered," continues Pecon-Slattery, noting a growing global interest in conservation. "CodeXome not only aids researchers in drug development and disease diagnosis, but it also raises awareness about the conservation of endangered species, linking wildlife biodiversity with human biomedicine."

Cornerstone Genomics is a member of the Frederick Innovative Technology Center's (FITCI) new Maryland's EDGE at 321 in Frederick, Maryland. FITCI CEO Kathie Callahan Brady, a mentor and ardent supporter of the Cornerstone team, emphasizes CodeXome's importance. "Typically, there is less attention for understanding the genetics of these species," she explains. "That's what makes CodeXome so crucial. Scientists looking for cures to rare diseases or physicians working with individual subjects can unlock a wealth of comparative information that can help them advance their vital work right now."

Pecon-Slattery is passionate about Cornerstone Genomic's mission because, "I want to bring attention to larger societal issues, like preservation of species around the world." Importantly, CodeXome relies upon lab-grown cell lines, using very small initial samples, like commercial DNA tests, thereby safeguarding the lives of animals.

Early reviews praise CodeXome's blazing speed, intuitive interface, and access to a broad primate genome spectrum. "We are honored by the support of the National Science Foundation for our transformative approach," says Pecon-Slattery. The company received both Phase 1 and Phase 2 SBIR awards. "The NSF awards are significant milestones for us, reinforcing the value of CodeXome within the scientific community."

Pecon-Slattery concludes, "The bottom line is, if you know what's normal, you can better identify what's not. CodeXome cuts through the noise to provide clear, actionable insights for researchers tackling some of the most challenging genetic diseases."

About Cornerstone Genomics

Cornerstone Genomics is a pioneering company dedicated to advancing genomic research for the betterment of human health. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and an extensive database of primate genetic data, the company develops innovative tools that empower researchers to uncover new genetic targets and develop cures for rare and complex diseases.

For more information about CodeXome and Cornerstone Genomics, please visit http://www.cornerstonegenomics.com

About FITCI

About the Frederick Innovative Technology Center, Inc.: Nonprofit FITCI fosters entrepreneurial activity in Frederick, Maryland's science and technology industries. Its purpose is to enable the richly diverse field of emerging entrepreneurs; encourage innovation; and accelerate the development of commercially viable businesses that create the foundation of a healthy economy by providing equitable access to coaching, connections, and capital resources within a cooperative environment. http://www.fitci.org, 301-694-2999

Media Contact

