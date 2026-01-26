Cornerstone Healing Center Increases Phoenix IOP Capacity to Meet Growing Demand

"By adding clinical staff, we've increased our capacity to serve more clients when they need care most. This means more individuals can access life-changing treatment without waiting weeks or months for an opening." Post this

The Phoenix facility's enhanced IOP capacity complements Cornerstone's Virtual IOP, which provides the same evidence-based treatment to clients across Arizona from the comfort of their homes. Cornerstone also offers Virtual IOP specifically designed for adolescents ages 13 to 17, ensuring families have access to specialized care for teens. Both in-person and virtual IOP options support individuals seeking structured, intensive care while allowing them to stay engaged with their work, school, families, and everyday lives.

"We are on a mission to make high-quality, effective treatment available to as many people as possible," added Bush. "There should not be barriers to life-saving care."

Cornerstone Healing Center is in-network with most major insurance providers, including many AHCCCS plans, as well as Cigna, Aetna, UHC, UMR, GEHA, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and TriCare, helping make services as accessible as possible for individuals and families seeking care.

To learn more about Cornerstone Healing Center, please visit cornerstonehealingcenter.com/.

About Cornerstone Healing Center

Since 2017, Cornerstone Healing Center has served as a foundation for lasting change for individuals and families across Arizona. With treatment center locations in Phoenix and Scottsdale, Cornerstone offers holistic healing for those dealing with substance abuse and mental health challenges. Cornerstone's diverse programs include residential treatment, outpatient services, virtual programs, and court-ordered classes. Their programs focus on healing the underlying issues that keep people stuck, helping them reclaim their lives and move forward with strength and purpose. To learn more, please visit cornerstonehealingcenter.com/.

Media Contact

Emma Mannal, Evolve PR and Marketing, 1 5089011667, [email protected]

SOURCE Cornerstone Healing Center