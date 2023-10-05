Cornerstone Hospice Named Partner of the Year by Pet Peace of Mind

"We were the first hospice in Florida to join the Pet Peace of Mind Program and it has been a privilege to provide this program for our patients for the last 12 years." - Diane Anderson, manager of volunteer services, Cornerstone Hospice Tweet this

The purpose of PPOM is to enrich the quality of life for seriously ill patients and the pets they love. PPOM supports the human animal bond by training human healthcare organizations to build robust volunteer-driven programs to help patients preserve the bond with their pets.

"We were the first hospice in Florida to join the Pet Peace of Mind Program and it has been a privilege to provide this program for our patients for the last 12 years," said Diane Anderson, manager of volunteer services, Cornerstone Hospice. "Pets relieve so much of the stress and anxiety that comes from dealing with a chronic illness. That makes this program essential and we're excited for the impact it can have on more patients as it becomes fully integrated throughout the Chapters Health System of affiliates."

"The longevity and steadfastness of their program is remarkable and demonstrates the importance they place on the program to help patients with a critical service which provides comfort and support," said Dianne McGill, president of Pet Peace of Mind. "We congratulate Cornerstone Hospice for their outstanding commitment to their Pet Peace of Mind program."

About Chapters Health System

As a progressive leader and premier healthcare organization, Chapters Health System is dedicated to delivering innovative care throughout chronic illness progression and beyond. Since 1983 as a community-based, not-for-profit organization, Chapters Health has provided choices, education and guidance through its managed affiliates. All offerings are provided to improve the patient/family experience well in advance of end-of-life needs. In 2023, Chapters Health was named a Top Workplaces USA award-winner; in 2022, earned certified status for information security from HITRUST and for the sixth consecutive year was recognized as a great workplace in the Aging Services category by the independent analysts at the Great Place to Work® Institute. To learn more, visit http://www.chaptershealth.org, like us on Facebook or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About Cornerstone Hospice

Cornerstone Hospice, an affiliate of Chapters Health System, is a community-based, not-for-profit organization providing care and support programs to families impacted by life-limiting illnesses. Nearly 7,000 people in Hardee, Highlands, Lake, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Polk and Sumter counties in Florida and Cherokee, Cobb, Fulton, and Gwinnett counties in Georgia benefit from Cornerstone programs each year. Enhanced patient and family care is made possible through the generous support of individuals and groups. For more information, visit http://www.cornerstonehospice.org.

About Pet Peace of Mind

Pet Peace of Mind is a 501(c)(3) organization headquartered in Salem, Oregon. Since 2009, we have partnered with hospice, home health care organizations, and hospitals to enrich the quality of life and well-being of their patients by providing programming to help care for the pets they love. Our program provides a turnkey approach to help healthcare partners establish a local program to train volunteers to help patients with their pet care needs. Our vision is to ensure every seriously ill patient has the support they need to maintain the loving bond with their pets and that no pet is left homeless after the passing of their human companion.

Media Contact

Austin Mudd, Chapters Health System, 813-310-4690, [email protected], chaptershealth.org

