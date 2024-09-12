Cornerstone Research Continues UK and EU Expansion with Key Competition Hire, Andrew Swan

Mr Swan joins as a vice president, bringing international competition policy experience and additional depth to the firm's fast-growing competition and M&A team in Europe

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cornerstone Research, a leading provider of economic and financial consulting and expert testimony, today announces that Andrew Swan has joined the firm's global antitrust and competition practice as a vice president, effective 4 September 2024. Mr Swan will be based in the firm's London office and will also work closely with the firm's European competition team in Brussels.

Mr Swan joins Cornerstone Research's already deep bench of UK and European competition economists, which recently gained new principals Elisa Mariscal in London and Norbert Maier in Brussels, and new senior manager Tuba Toru Delibasi in London. These experienced consultants, together with Mr Swan, provide a wealth of global expertise and deliver outstanding support in a range of complex competition matters.

Rahul Guha, CEO of Cornerstone Research, comments: "Our London team's rapid growth reflects the market's demand for our firm's exceptional work. As European regulators increasingly scrutinise businesses across sectors and borders, our ability to provide careful analysis and expertise is especially critical. Andrew's extensive experience will significantly enhance our dynamic competition practice and bolster our capabilities, especially in complex merger cases."

Mr Swan has over fifteen years of international consulting experience, specialising in the economics of competition policy and economic regulation. He has consulted on prominent regulatory and litigation proceedings, supporting clients in horizontal and non-horizontal mergers and agreements cases, matters alleging abuses of dominance, cartel investigations and market inquiries. Mr Swan's experience includes multiple matters before the UK Competition and Markets Authority and the European Commission, as well as authorities and courts in other global jurisdictions.

Mr Swan said: "I am delighted to join Cornerstone Research. I look forward to working with an exceptionally talented team that is growing rapidly in the UK and Europe and supporting clients on the most important competition policy cases."

Before joining Cornerstone Research, Mr Swan held senior positions at economics consulting firms in London and Johannesburg. Previously, he worked as an economist in the Policy and Research Division at the South African Competition Commission in Pretoria.

Liam Colley, senior vice president, added: "Andrew is an outstanding addition to Cornerstone Research. His global perspective and direct regulatory expertise are tremendous assets as we continue to tackle challenging matters in diverse sectors and legal jurisdictions."

