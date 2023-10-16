Cornerstone Research Further Expands in Europe with Brussels Office

Cornerstone Research has opened a new European office in Brussels, Belgium

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cornerstone Research, a leading provider of economic and financial consulting and expert testimony, has opened a new European office in Brussels, Belgium, adding to its locations across the US and Europe.

The Brussels competition team is led by Vice President* Gregor Langus, a prominent European competition economist specialising in antitrust investigations, merger reviews, assessment of competition damages, and arbitration proceedings. "Establishing a Brussels location better positions us to work with clients across all European jurisdictions," Dr Langus said. "We look forward to working closely with our colleagues from our London and US offices as well as our global network of leading academic and industry experts."

With Brussels home to key EU institutions, Cornerstone Research has established an office in the city to strengthen support for the firm's growing European practice. The local team will provide economic and financial analysis for clients involved in EU competition investigations, merger control and complex reviews, regulatory inquiries, commercial litigation, intellectual property and arbitration cases.

Liam Colley, senior vice president and head of Cornerstone Research's European competition practice, noted, "Expanding our European presence strengthens our ability to fully support our clients in their most challenging competition and antitrust matters."

Commenting on the launch of the new office, Dr Rahul Guha, CEO of Cornerstone Research, said, "The firm's opening in Belgium highlights our commitment to the European market and lays a strong foundation for the successful execution of projects."

About Cornerstone Research:

Cornerstone Research provides economic and financial consulting and expert testimony in all phases of complex disputes and regulatory investigations. The firm works with an extensive network of prominent academics and industry practitioners to identify the best-qualified expert for each assignment. Cornerstone Research has earned a reputation for consistently high quality and effectiveness by delivering rigorous, state-of-the-art analysis since 1989. The firm has over 800 staff in nine offices across the United States and Europe.

