Cornerstone Research Receives Top Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index

Firm is recognized in the United States' foremost benchmarking survey and report on LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cornerstone Research, a leading provider of economic and financial consulting and expert testimony, is pleased to announce that it has received the Equality 100 Award from the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation's Corporate Equality Index (CEI). The firm earned a score of 100, the highest score possible. HRC-CEI is the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

Cornerstone Research is one of only 592 U.S. businesses recognized this year with the Equality 100 Award.

"We are proud to be recognized for our commitment to LGBTQ+ equality," said Yesim Richardson, president of Cornerstone Research. "This award acknowledges our success in fostering a work environment where every individual is respected, valued, and encouraged to be their authentic self."

The 2023–2024 CEI assesses Fortune 500 companies, AmLaw 200 law firms, and hundreds of public and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses on their nondiscrimination policies, benefits for LGBTQ+ employees and their families, internal accountability metrics that promote inclusion and competency, and public commitment to LGBTQ+ equality.

HRC updated its CEI criteria in the past year, adding more stringent and further-reaching requirements. To qualify, participating companies reevaluated their policies and benefits, revising as necessary to ensure maximum benefits for LGBTQ+ employees.

"The CEI assessment was an ideal opportunity to perform a comprehensive audit of our benefits and policies to ensure they support the needs of our LGBTQ+ team members," noted Elena Garcia, the firm's chief human resources officer. "While the CEI initiative began with C-Pride, Cornerstone Research's LGTBQ+ affinity group, it was no surprise that multiple stakeholders, including the firm's DEI Council, enthusiastically rallied to assist with this cause."

C-Pride cosponsor Todd Kumler added, "Our vibrant C-Pride community and allied colleagues celebrate this acknowledgement, and the collaborative efforts that helped our firm to achieve the highest possible rating."

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index is a primary driving force for LGBTQ+ workplace inclusion and serves as the national benchmarking tool measuring policies, practices, and benefits pertinent to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) employees.

About Cornerstone Research

Cornerstone Research provides economic and financial consulting and expert testimony in all phases of complex disputes and regulatory investigations. The firm works with an extensive network of prominent academics and industry practitioners to identify the best-qualified expert for each assignment. Cornerstone Research has earned a reputation for consistently high quality and effectiveness by delivering rigorous, state-of-the-art analysis since 1989. The firm has over 900 staff in nine offices across the United States and Europe.

Media Contact

