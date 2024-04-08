CornerStone Staffing Earns Prestigious WBENC Certification

"This certification is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to excellence, diversity, and the empowerment of women in the business world. We believe that this acknowledgment will further our mission to provide superior recruiting services and contribute positively to our community and economy." Post this

Headquartered in Texas, CornerStone Staffing operates 10 full-service recruiting offices serving a wide range of industries. With a robust presence, the company boasts a National Delivery model supported by over 70 recruiters, account executives and research analysts. This infrastructure ensures a comprehensive talent pool, benefiting from an internal database of nearly 1 million diverse candidates.

The WBENC certification is a testament to CornerStone Staffing's commitment to diversity and community impact. As a champion of fostering positive change, CornerStone collaborates with Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) and has consistently exceeded HUB subcontracting goals, demonstrating the company's dedication to empowering its partners and promoting diversity within the corporate and governmental procurement processes.

WBENC, founded in 1997, is a leading advocate for women-owned businesses, offering certification that is recognized by thousands of corporations and governmental entities across the United States. This certification not only validates businesses owned and operated by women but also opens doors to new opportunities and resources, fueling economic growth and innovation.

"We are thrilled to achieve certification by WBENC as a Women's Business Enterprise," said Jody Smith, the President & Owner of CornerStone Staffing. "This certification is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to excellence, diversity, and the empowerment of women in the business world. We believe that this acknowledgment will further our mission to provide superior recruiting services and contribute positively to our community and economy."

Looking ahead, the WBENC certification will enhance CornerStone Staffing's ability to collaborate with like-minded organizations dedicated to supplier diversity and the development of women-owned businesses. This aligns perfectly with CornerStone's ethos of connections, community and caring, paving the way for continued growth and success.

Click here for more information about CornerStone Staffing and its WBENC certification.

About CornerStone Staffing

Founded in 1991, CornerStone Staffing is a leader in the recruiting industry recognized for its unwavering dedication to excellence. Renowned for its strategic use of cutting-edge technology, CornerStone excels in delivering superior outcomes for its clients. This full-service agency extends its expertise across a wide spectrum of sectors including Government, Administration, HR, Accounting, Finance, Call Center, Customer Service, Insurance, Banking, Mortgage, Healthcare, IT, Engineering and Manufacturing. As a proud woman-owned business, CornerStone champions innovation, while demonstrating its commitment to meeting the unique needs of its clients and the career aspirations of job seekers.

About WBENC

The Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) is the largest third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women in the United States. WBENC is dedicated to advancing the success of certified women-owned businesses through its Certification, Opportunities, Resources, and Engagement platform.

Media Contact

Heather Stroh, CornerStone Staffing, 1 8174288242 301, [email protected], www.cornerstonestaffing.com

SOURCE CornerStone Staffing