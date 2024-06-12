Cornerstone.IT Achieves Comprehensive ISO 27001 Certification, Ensuring Enhanced Data Security for Law Firms

"Securing ISO 27001 certification was a team effort, reflecting our integrity and commitment," says Cornerstone's CEO, Jim Moreo. "We chose full scope certification for our clients' peace of mind. Every process meets ISO standards." Post this

For our current clients, this certification means you can feel even more secure when using Cornerstone.IT for support and projects. We've undergone intensive risk assessments, incident management, access controls, and continuous monitoring to ensure your data is protected.

To our prospective clients, choosing Cornerstone.IT means you'll be partnering with an ISO-certified provider. Our services not only meet ISO standards, but we also strive to impart the benefits of these standards to your firm.

"Securing a full scope ISO 27001 certification was a team effort, reflecting our values of integrity and commitment," says Cornerstone's CEO and co-founder, Jim Moreo. "We chose the more challenging path of full scope certification to provide our clients with peace of mind. Every process at our company meets ISO standards."

Our Information Security Management System (ISMS) encompasses all services and departments within the organization. This holistic approach to security aims to safeguard the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information assets, mitigate risks, and uphold compliance with relevant legal, regulatory, and contractual obligations.

The ISO 27001 certification enables us to offer law firms enhanced assurance that the best controls and practices are being implemented to protect their data against unauthorized access, breaches, and potential vulnerabilities. This achievement solidifies our position as a reliable partner for law firms seeking secure, cutting-edge IT solutions.

About Cornerstone.IT:

Cornerstone.IT, a trusted provider since 2003, offers top-tier Managed IT and Project Services, empowering small to mid-sized law firms nationwide with a competitive edge. We strategically plan, design, implement, and maintain clients' cloud-based and on-premises systems to optimize IT investments and prioritize security. Our personalized service ensures a robust and secure IT infrastructure for our clients, strictly adhering to NIST 800 171 standards. Our entire operation is ISO 27001 certified. Visit our website www.Cornerstone.IT or follow us LinkedIn for more information. We build IT better!

Media Contact

Adriana Vitale, Cornerstone Information Technologies, LLC, 1 646-530-8900, [email protected], www.Cornerstone.IT

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Cornerstone Information Technologies, LLC