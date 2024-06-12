Cornerstone.IT Achieves Comprehensive ISO 27001 Certification, Ensuring Enhanced Data Security for Law Firms

Cornerstone.IT: ISO 27001 Certified, Enhancing Law Firms' Data Security Nationwide
NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cornerstone.IT, a trusted provider of Managed IT and Project Services to law firms since 2003, is proud to announce its achievement of the comprehensive International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001 certification. This milestone demonstrates our unwavering commitment to data security and security practices.
ISO 27001, an internationally recognized standard for information security management systems, validates our adherence to stringent processes and policies. This certification, coupled with our adherence to NIST 800 171 standards, assures our clients of the highest data integrity and confidentiality level.
For our current clients, this certification means you can feel even more secure when using Cornerstone.IT for support and projects. We've undergone intensive risk assessments, incident management, access controls, and continuous monitoring to ensure your data is protected.
To our prospective clients, choosing Cornerstone.IT means you'll be partnering with an ISO-certified provider. Our services not only meet ISO standards, but we also strive to impart the benefits of these standards to your firm.
"Securing a full scope ISO 27001 certification was a team effort, reflecting our values of integrity and commitment," says Cornerstone's CEO and co-founder, Jim Moreo. "We chose the more challenging path of full scope certification to provide our clients with peace of mind. Every process at our company meets ISO standards."
Our Information Security Management System (ISMS) encompasses all services and departments within the organization. This holistic approach to security aims to safeguard the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information assets, mitigate risks, and uphold compliance with relevant legal, regulatory, and contractual obligations.
The ISO 27001 certification enables us to offer law firms enhanced assurance that the best controls and practices are being implemented to protect their data against unauthorized access, breaches, and potential vulnerabilities. This achievement solidifies our position as a reliable partner for law firms seeking secure, cutting-edge IT solutions.
Cornerstone.IT, a trusted provider since 2003, offers top-tier Managed IT and Project Services, empowering small to mid-sized law firms nationwide with a competitive edge. We strategically plan, design, implement, and maintain clients' cloud-based and on-premises systems to optimize IT investments and prioritize security. Our personalized service ensures a robust and secure IT infrastructure for our clients, strictly adhering to NIST 800 171 standards. Our entire operation is ISO 27001 certified. Visit our website www.Cornerstone.IT or follow us LinkedIn for more information. We build IT better!
