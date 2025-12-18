Corniche Capital Expands Nationwide Build-to-Suit Industrial Development Platform

Industrial users today need more than square footage—they need solutions Post this

"Industrial users today need more than square footage—they need solutions," said David Ebrahimzadeh, President of Corniche Capital. "Corniche Capital is built to execute build-to-suit projects at scale. We work side-by-side with tenants to design and deliver facilities that directly support their operations, growth plans, and long-term efficiency—anywhere in the country."

Corniche Capital's build-to-suit capabilities include:

Large-scale and big-box distribution centers

Shallow-bay and infill industrial facilities

Cold storage and food-grade logistics hubs

Manufacturing and advanced production facilities

Data centers and power-intensive campuses

Multi-phase logistics and intermodal park developments

The firm also acquires underutilized or vacant industrial assets, properties requiring repositioning, and sites with zoning or entitlement upside—allowing Corniche Capital to move quickly from concept to delivery while creating value for both tenants and surrounding communities.

Corniche Capital operates nationwide, with a core presence in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Florida, South Carolina, Ohio, and New Mexico, and continues to pursue opportunities across major U.S. industrial corridors.

