Corniche Capital Expands Nationwide Build-to-Suit Industrial Development Platform

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corniche Capital today announced its continued expansion as a nationwide developer of build-to-suit industrial real estate, offering customized, purpose-built facilities for tenants across logistics, manufacturing, cold storage, data centers, and power-intensive industries.
Corniche Capital acquires, develops, and manages industrial real estate with a focus on execution, adaptability, and long-term operational performance. The firm partners directly with tenants to deliver facilities tailored to specific operational needs—ranging from large-scale distribution centers and infill warehouses to advanced manufacturing plants, cold storage facilities, and energy-redundant data center campuses.
"Industrial users today need more than square footage—they need solutions," said David Ebrahimzadeh, President of Corniche Capital. "Corniche Capital is built to execute build-to-suit projects at scale. We work side-by-side with tenants to design and deliver facilities that directly support their operations, growth plans, and long-term efficiency—anywhere in the country."
Corniche Capital's build-to-suit capabilities include:
- Large-scale and big-box distribution centers
- Shallow-bay and infill industrial facilities
- Cold storage and food-grade logistics hubs
- Manufacturing and advanced production facilities
- Data centers and power-intensive campuses
- Multi-phase logistics and intermodal park developments
The firm also acquires underutilized or vacant industrial assets, properties requiring repositioning, and sites with zoning or entitlement upside—allowing Corniche Capital to move quickly from concept to delivery while creating value for both tenants and surrounding communities.
Corniche Capital operates nationwide, with a core presence in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Florida, South Carolina, Ohio, and New Mexico, and continues to pursue opportunities across major U.S. industrial corridors.
David Ebrahimzadeh, Corniche Capital, 1 917 207 7220, [email protected], www.cornichecapital.com
