Cornus Virginicus: Special Wine Release Celebrates Virginia Wine Industry

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The third edition of a limited-release wine collaboration between the Virginia Governor's Cup winner and the First Lady of Virginia is now available. Unveiled last night by First Lady, Suzanne S. Youngkin at Mountain & Vine Vineyards and Winery, the unique red blend celebrates the state's thriving agriculture and wine industry. Named 'Cornus Virginicus', Latin for "Flowering Tree of Virginia", the wine bears a label featuring the Commonwealth's official state flower and tree—the Dogwood—symbolizing the tradition, strength, and beauty that are hallmarks of Virginia.

As part of this initiative, a donation will be made to the State Fair of Virginia Applied Youth Scholarship Program, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting positive youth development by recognizing and rewarding leadership through meaningful competition. Held annually during the Virginia State Fair, these competitions deepen the appreciation of the vital connections between agriculture, trade skills, and the arts in everyday life and support future educational endeavors.

"Through initiatives like the State Fair Youth Scholarship Program, the First Lady of Virginia is inspiring the next generation of agricultural leaders," said Secretary of Agriculture Matthew Lohr. "Her dedication is helping to secure the continued growth of Virginia's wine industry, as well as the broader agricultural sector across the state."

The Commonwealth's wine industry is a vital component of Virginia agriculture, now supporting over 10,000 jobs and contributing $1.73 billion to the local economy. The release of this wine coincides with the beginning of October's Virginia Wine Month, making it an ideal time to explore the state's wine country and toast to its flourishing wine scene.

"Participating in this most festive wine project has been such a privilege – one that highlights Virginia's thriving wine industry while supporting young talent in agriculture, trades and the arts," said First Lady of Virginia Suzanne S. Youngkin. "Working with the creative and talented Mountain & Vine team has been a true pleasure, and each Cornus Virginicus bottle serves as a reminder of Virginia's growing and grand wine industry."

Winemaker Stephen Barnard crafted blends that were reviewed by a tasting panel including the First Lady. This third edition of Cornus Virginicus is 60% Cabernet Sauvignon, 20% Petit Verdot, and 20% Merlot, a total of 125 cases of wine were produced.

"It's been an honor for Mountain & Vine Vineyards and Winery to be a part of this special project. This is a blend from the 2023 vintage and highlights the extraordinary quality of wine being produced in the Monticello AVA," shared Mike Albers, owner of Mountain & Vine Vineyards and Winery.

Cornus Virginicus III is now available for purchase online through Virginia ABC and Mountain & Vine Vineyards and Winery. Purchasers have the option to pick up their wine at a selected Virginia ABC location or directly from the winery. Additionally, the wine can be conveniently shipped to their doorstep through Mountain & Vine Vineyards and Winery. For more details, visit http://www.virginiawine.org/pages/cv.

