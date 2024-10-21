Coro and Viirtue Partner to Empower Resellers with Cutting-Edge Cybersecurity Solutions

Coro and Viirtue Partner to Provide Cybersecurity Solutions to White Label Resellers Coro, a leading cybersecurity platform for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and Viirtue, a cloud communications provider, have announced a strategic partnership to offer Coro's advanced cybersecurity platform to Viirtue's network of white label resellers. The partnership equips resellers with powerful tools to enhance their service portfolios by delivering all-in-one cybersecurity solutions tailored to protect small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) from today's evolving cyber threats. Integrated into Viirtue's ViiBE platform, the Coro cybersecurity solution offers AI-driven threat detection, automated remediation, and continuous compliance monitoring. Resellers can easily deploy and manage this solution, providing end-to-end protection without the complexity or high costs associated with enterprise-level security. Resellers are invited to join a webinar hosted by Viirtue and Coro on November 13th, 2024, to learn more about the new solution and how it can boost their offerings. For more information, visit viirtue.com.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coro, the leading cybersecurity platform for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and Viirtue, a premier cloud communications company, have partnered to deliver a robust cybersecurity solution to empower Viirtue's resellers. This collaboration allows resellers to expand their product portfolios by offering comprehensive, all-in-one cybersecurity solutions tailored to protect small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) from today's advanced cyber threats.

Under this partnership, Viirtue's white label resellers will have access to Coro's comprehensive cybersecurity suite, which includes AI-driven threat detection, automated remediation, and continuous compliance monitoring. This powerful solution is designed to be easy to deploy and manage, providing end-to-end protection without the complexity and high costs typically associated with enterprise-level cybersecurity solutions.

"We're excited to partner with Coro, giving our resellers a powerful new tool to expand their offerings and step into the cybersecurity space with ease," said Dan Rosenrauch, Co-Founder and CEO of Viirtue. "With just a few clicks, our partners can now offer comprehensive protection to their customers, making it easier than ever to address the growing demand for robust, scalable security solutions."

The new offering will be fully integrated into Viirtue's ViiBE platform, making it seamless for resellers to add Coro's cybersecurity solutions to their existing suite of services. This integration was made available to resellers starting September 30th, 2024, and includes training, marketing support, and ongoing updates to ensure that resellers can effectively sell and support the product.

"We are thrilled to partner with Viirtue to provide their resellers with a competitive edge in the cybersecurity space," said Tom Turner, Channel Chief at Coro. "As cyber threats continue to evolve, it's critical for businesses of all sizes to have access to effective security solutions. This partnership enables Viirtue's resellers to meet this demand and deliver unparalleled protection to their customers, driving both revenue growth and customer satisfaction."

Resellers interested in learning more about the Coro solution and how to get started can join Viirtue and Coro for a live webinar on November 13th, 2024, at noon EST. The webinar will provide an in-depth look at the product, along with sales strategies and a Q&A session with Coro's cybersecurity experts. Register here: https://bit.ly/viirtuecoro

About Coro

Coro, the leading cybersecurity platform for the SME market, revolutionized cybersecurity with the introduction of the world's first modular cybersecurity platform in 2023. Coro's platform empowers organizations to easily defend against malware, ransomware, phishing, data leakage, network threats, insider threats and email threats across devices, users, networks and cloud applications. Coro's platform automatically detects and remediates the many security threats that today's distributed businesses face, without IT teams having to worry, investigate, or fix issues themselves. Ranked on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Coro is one of the fastest growing cybersecurity companies in North America today.

For more information, please visit Coro at coro.net, or via LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

About Viirtue

Viirtue is at the forefront of innovation, pioneering next-generation technology service distribution by providing white label resellers with a comprehensive platform for delivering VoIP and unified communications solutions. With its innovative ViiBE platform, Viirtue empowers resellers to build scalable, profitable businesses while delivering exceptional service to their customers. For more information, visit viirtue.com and follow Viirtue on LinkedIn to stay up to date.

