Coro, The World's First Accurate Breastfeeding Monitor, Honoured with Prestigious Red Dot Award for Innovation

Coro's innovative monitoring device provides unprecedented convenience and accuracy in tracking breast milk intake, offering mothers real-time data and peace of mind. Traditionally, assessing milk transfer has been challenging, leading to anxiety and uncertainty for new parents who require accurate insight into their babies milk intake. Coro addresses this critical need with its user-friendly, non-invasive technology, empowering mothers with precise information to ensure they can make the best feeding choices for their family.

"It's an honour to be here tonight with the team and to be amongst peers similarly committed to designing disruptive technology," said Coroflo CEO, Rosanne Longmore. "Winning the Red Dot Award for Innovation is an incredible validation of our team's work in creating a product that truly makes a difference to mothers when they need it most. We set out to solve a real problem, and this award affirms that Coro is not only innovative but also meticulously designed to meet the highest standards of functionality and user experience for both mothers and babies which has the potential to enhance global long term health."

The Coro breastfeeding monitor utilises advanced sensors and proprietary algorithms to measure milk consumption with unparalleled accuracy. The accompanying mobile app provides intuitive insights and feeding trends, helping mothers understand their baby's feeding patterns and build confidence in their breastfeeding journey.

"The Red Dot Award is a testament to Coroflo's commitment to excellence in both technology and design, we are proud to be recognised among the world's most innovative products and look forward to continuing our mission of empowering women to achieve their breastfeeding goals through accurate information."

Coro will be celebrated at the Red Dot Design Museum in Essen, Germany, and featured in the Red Dot Yearbook and online exhibition.

About Coroflo:

Coroflo is a pioneering health technology company dedicated to developing innovative solutions that support maternal and infant health. Its flagship product, Coro breastfeeding monitor, is the world's first accurate device designed to measure real-time breast milk intake, providing parents with invaluable data and peace of mind. Coro is committed to empowering families with knowledge and confidence on their breastfeeding journey.

About the Red Dot Design Award:

The Red Dot Design Award is one of the biggest design competitions in the world. The Red Dot Label has become one of the most sought-after seals of quality for good design. In order to appraise the diversity in the field of design in a professional manner, the award breaks down into the three disciplines of Red Dot Award: Product Design, Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design and Red Dot Award: Design Concept.

