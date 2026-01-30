Corona Just Got Dirtier: Ike's Sandwiches Bursts Onto the Scene

"Corona was born at the height of the California citrus boom, so I knew I had to hit 'em with a never-been-done-before citrus sauce for their exclusives!" said Ike Shehadeh, Founder of Ike's Love & Sandwiches. Post this

But here's the twist: Ike's is taking over the Corona sandwich game with two brand new creations and an inspiring new sauce you can only get at this location:

#894. Hale-Wolf – Turkey, Ham, Ike's Lemon Citrus Sauce, Swiss, and Cheddar

#964. Circle City – Vegan Turkey, Ike's Lemon Citrus Sauce, Swiss, and Cheddar

"Corona was born at the height of the California citrus boom, so I knew I had to hit 'em with a never-been-done-before citrus sauce for their exclusives!" said Ike Shehadeh, Founder of Ike's Love & Sandwiches. "'The Inland Empire has been begging for more stores, and I knew Corona needed to be the home of my next spot."

Grand Opening Festivities | Thursday, February 12 | 10 AM – 9 PM

While the shop is now open, the official Grand Opening celebration takes place Thursday, February 12, and it's gonna be a full-on lovefest:

Meet the sandwich legend himself, Ike Shehadeh, in person

First 50 guests receive a FREE sandwich

After that, sandwiches are just $7.97 all day for Ike's Love Rewards members

One lucky Rewards member will win FREE sandwiches for a year –that's right, one whole year of Ike's

Everyone who buys a sandwich can play Spin-the-Bottle for a chance to win exclusive Ike's prizes

Every Ike's sandwich is crafted to be exactly what each guest desires. With five bread options, including gluten-free, there's something for every eater. For the ultimate Ike's experience, guests can choose the signature Dutch Crunch bread, baked with Ike's legendary Dirty Sauce — an iconic duo that has earned a devoted cult following. With over 999 uniquely delicious creations and more celebrity collab sandwiches than anyone else, Ike's continues to redefine what a sandwich can be.

Whether you're a longtime Ike's fanatic or a first-timer chasing bold flavor, Ike's in Corona is the perfect place to fall in love, one sandwich at a time.

Follow @ikessandwiches for grand opening updates, sneak peeks, and more. Join Ike's Love Rewards and score a FREE sandwich at ikessandwich.com.

About Ike's Love & Sandwiches

In 2007, a rebel with a dream opened a small sandwich shop in San Francisco's Castro District. Lines around the block, craveable secret ingredients and inventive flavor combinations sparked a phenomenon spreading love and sandwiches across the country. Whether you're a meat lover, vegetarian, vegan, halal, or gluten-free, your first Ike's sandwich sets you on an epic quest to try all the endless combinations and over 999 signature sandwiches. Our Dutch Crunch bread paired with Ike's exclusive "Dirty Sauce," a creamy garlic aioli toasted right into the bread, is as iconic as Ike Shehadeh himself. Ike's cartoon caricature can be seen as guests explore the menu of eclectically named sandwiches including tributes to local celebrities and athletes. Get your Ike's creation and earn rewards today at ikessandwich.com. Help Ike's share the love and sandwiches on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

