Corporate America Continues to Embrace Non-GAAP Financial Reporting

This year the report examined the 2023 earnings of 260 firms. On average, adjusted net income (that is, non-GAAP net income) exceeded GAAP net income by an average $698 million per company, which is roughly 29 percent larger than GAAP net income. That compares to a 38 percent increase in 2022 and 14 percent in 2021, although prior years' reports worked from a smaller sample size.

Calcbench and Suffolk also found that while firms had more individual non-GAAP adjustments this year, the dollar value of those adjustments was smaller. That is, Companies had an average of 6.3 adjustments in 2023, compared to an average of 5.9 adjustments in 2022 — but the average dollar value of adjustments in 2023 was $110.8 million, a 60.2 percent decrease from the $184 million average adjustment in 2022.

Altogether, Calcbench and Suffolk identified 1,649 individual reconciling items in this year's sample group, with a total value of almost $182 billion. Eighty-six percent of companies adjusted non-GAAP income upwards (that is, non-GAAP income was higher than GAAP income); the other 14 percent adjusted non-GAAP income downward.

"These findings continue to question the information value of as-reported GAAP net income," says Pranav Ghai, co-Founder and CEO of Calcbench. "Yes, the total value of non-GAAP adjustments this year was smaller in dollar terms than in 2022, but that doesn't signal any sort of retreat from adjusting earnings. On the contrary, firms are now making more adjustments. Clearly they believe that traditional GAAP net income doesn't convey enough information to investors."

The most common categories of adjustment for 2023 remain unchanged from 2022. They were, in order:

Gains and losses on investments (including pensions)

Tax adjustments

Mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures

Restructuring costs

Amortization of intangible assets

On the other hand, the largest categories of adjustment by total dollars adjusted were, in order:

Amortization of intangibles

Impairments

Stock-based compensation

Litigation

Mergers and acquisitions

Perhaps as a sign of 2023's healthy economic climate (compared to inflation-addled 2022), impairments accounted for a smaller share of all adjustments in both percentage and dollar terms. For example, the study identified a total of 100 impairments in 2023, but they accounted for only $41 billion worth of adjustments, or 22.6 percent of the total. That compares to 72 impairments in 2022 that accounted for $76.5 billion and 35 percent of that year's total.

"Understanding non-GAAP reporting is critical for students who are looking at a career in accounting or finance which is why we've added non-GAAP to our Accounting Capstone class," said Tracey Riley, Associate Dean of Online Education and Assessment, Professor, Accounting & Business Law. "With so many companies making such a wide range of adjustments, and significant adjustments in dollar terms, the next step will be for students to discern whether this will be sustainable for future performance."

