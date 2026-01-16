Corporate Counsel Business Journal (CCBJ) Announces Third Annual 50 Women to Watch

A deliberately limited list of leaders accountable for decisions that shaped enterprise risk and performance.

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corporate Counsel Business Journal (CCBJ) today announced its 2025 class of 50 Women to Watch—a deliberately limited list recognizing senior leaders whose decisions carried measurable consequence for their organizations.

Now in its third year, 50 Women to Watch identifies women operating at points of real leverage across law, business and technology—where regulatory complexity, operational execution and enterprise strategy converge. The 2025 honorees represent a shift in where leadership is exercised in law—closer to the business, closer to risk and accountable for outcomes rather than opinions.

"This list is not about visibility. It's about responsibility," said Kristin Calve, editor of CCBJ and co-founder of Law Business Media. "These are women whose decisions carried institutional consequence—often when there was no playbook, no consensus and no margin for error."

CCBJ reviewed hundreds of submissions from across the corporate legal and governance ecosystem. Selection is based on scope of authority, demonstrated judgment and sustained professional impact—not visibility, tenure or narrative.

The honorees will be recognized at the Women in Business & Law event on February 25, 2026 in Stamford, CT. A full list of the 2025 50 Women to Watch will be published in CCBJ's Perspectives Blog, a dedicated CCBJ digital supplement in March 2026 and online at CCBJournal.com.

Congratulations to CCBJ's 2025 Class of 50 Women to Watch:

