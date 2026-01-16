Corporate Counsel Business Journal (CCBJ) Announces Third Annual 50 Women to Watch

A deliberately limited list of leaders accountable for decisions that shaped enterprise risk and performance.
STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corporate Counsel Business Journal (CCBJ) today announced its 2025 class of 50 Women to Watch—a deliberately limited list recognizing senior leaders whose decisions carried measurable consequence for their organizations.
Now in its third year, 50 Women to Watch identifies women operating at points of real leverage across law, business and technology—where regulatory complexity, operational execution and enterprise strategy converge. The 2025 honorees represent a shift in where leadership is exercised in law—closer to the business, closer to risk and accountable for outcomes rather than opinions.
"This list is not about visibility. It's about responsibility," said Kristin Calve, editor of CCBJ and co-founder of Law Business Media. "These are women whose decisions carried institutional consequence—often when there was no playbook, no consensus and no margin for error."
CCBJ reviewed hundreds of submissions from across the corporate legal and governance ecosystem. Selection is based on scope of authority, demonstrated judgment and sustained professional impact—not visibility, tenure or narrative.
The honorees will be recognized at the Women in Business & Law event on February 25, 2026 in Stamford, CT. A full list of the 2025 50 Women to Watch will be published in CCBJ's Perspectives Blog, a dedicated CCBJ digital supplement in March 2026 and online at CCBJournal.com.
Congratulations to CCBJ's 2025 Class of 50 Women to Watch:
- Silvia P. Fernandes, Chief Legal Officer, ARCTRUST Properties, Inc.
- Yi (Estelle) Wang, Head of Product Cybersecurity & Privacy Office Singapore, AUMOVIO
- Megan Mehalko, Executive Committee Member, Chair, Corporate & Securities Practice Group, Benesch Friedlander Copeland and Aronoff
- Maryann Pagano, CEO & Co-Founder, BlackHawk Data
- Anne Marie Seibel, Partner and Chair of the Litigation Practice Group, Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP
- Kavita Deepak, Chief Information Officer, City of Irvine
- Joeann Walker, Community Impact and Engagement Leader, Con Edison
- Azba Habib, Global Chief Compliance Officer, Corpay Inc.
- Joanna Plichta Boisen, Chief Pro Bono and Social Impact Officer, Davis Wright Tremaine LLP
- Effie D. Silva, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Del Monte Fresh Produce, Inc.
- Zandra Robinson, Sr. Legal Counsel, Security & IT — Ensure Global Cybersecurity, Risk Management & Compliance, Dell Technologies
- Anna Mills, Partner, Global Co-Chair of International Arbitration, DLA Piper UK LLP
- Amy Hsiao, Founding Partner, Eligon IP
- Jamila Diggs, Vice President, Assistant General Counsel, Head of Litigation, ExlService Holdings, Inc.
- Gina Rubel, CEO & General Counsel, Furia Rubel Communications
- Cristina Hwang, SVP & Associate General Counsel, Hanmi Bank/ Hanmi Financial Corporation
- Vazantha Meyers, Vice President of Discovery Services, HaystackID®
- Courtney Tucker, Senior Corporate Counsel, Home Depot
- Moya Novella, Global Privacy and AI Counsel; Adjunct Law Professor, IBM; Albany Law School
- Rosa J. Nunez, Founder & CEO, Inclusion Forward Group
- Tracee Thomas, General Counsel, Global, Incora
- Serena K., Lee, President & CEO, International Institute for Conflict Prevention & Resolution
- Amber Murray, Managing Director, General Counsel, Jamestown
- Keirstin Beck, Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment
- Veronica Rios, Director, Global Associations & Strategic Partnerships, LexisNexis
- Erin Harrison, Chief Client Officer + Founding Partner, LIMELIGHT
- Kate Golden, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, M. A. Mortenson Company
- Keri Norris, Senior Vice President for Health Access and Strategic Innovation, National Bleeding Disorders Foundation, NBDF
- Nicole D. Shoemaker, Associate General Counsel, Ethics and Compliance, National Laboratory of the Rockies
- Janine Y. Daniels Rivera, General Counsel, NYS Office of the Medicaid Inspector General
- Stacy Lettie, Chief of Staff to the General Counsel, Organon
- Heather Wood, Sr. Director, Data Privacy and Protection Office, Outreach
- Anna Mercado Clark, Partner, Phillips Lytle LLP
- Christina Wojcik, Head of Innovation and Partnerships, Pierson Ferdinand
- Katherine Bastianelli, VP of Operations, Legal, Global RE & ESG, RingCentral, Inc.
- J. Veronica Xu, Chief Compliance Officer, HIPAA Privacy Officer & ADA Administrator, Saber Healthcare Group
- Giovanna A. Ferrari, Partner, Global Chair of Litigation, Seyfarth Shaw LLP
- Marty Lundstrom, Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Shell Energy Solutions
- Carrie Nie, Senior Vice President, Legal, STACK Infrastructure, Inc.
- Gwendolyn Renigar, Chair, Steptoe LLP
- Tara Pellicori-Stang, Director — Associate General Counsel, Subaru of America
- Geneva Brown, Vice President, Corporate Impact; Foundation Corporate Secretary & Lead Counsel, The Cigna Group
- Relani Belous, Founder, The Trademark Channel/Belous Law
- Stephanie Corey, CEO/Founder, UpLevel Ops
- Jennifer Chiarella, Deputy General Counsel/Adjunct Professor, Valitana LLC/ University of Connecticut School of Business
- Stephanie Zapata Moore, EVP and GC, Vistra Corp.
- LaTonya Ellis-Alderson, VP, Asst. General Counsel, Risk Management, Wells Fargo
- Kimberly C. Petillo-Décossard, Co-Head of Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice, White & Case LLP
- Shoshana Rosenberg, Deputy General Counsel – Digital, AI, PrivSec, IP Senior Vice President, Chief AI Governance and Privacy Officer, WSP USA Inc.
- Cristen Kogl, Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Zebra Technologies Corporation
About Corporate Counsel Business Journal
Corporate Counsel Business Journal (CCBJ), published by Law Business Media, is a leading media platform covering the business of law, governance, technology and enterprise risk. For more than three decades, CCBJ has served senior legal executives, corporate leaders and boards through rigorous editorial coverage, special reports and executive-level events focused on how institutions actually operate. For information on media, sponsorship or partnership opportunities, please contact Jennifer Coniglio at [email protected] and/or Cortney Nathanson at [email protected].
