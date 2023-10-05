Corporate Keys Chooses Goki for Seamless Contactless Check-Ins

"With Goki's technology, we can offer our clients a seamless and secure way to access their accommodation, whether they are travelling for business or leisure." Tweet this

"We are thrilled to have selected Goki to introduce contactless check-in solutions to our clients," said Vin Childs, Chief Executive Officer at Corporate Keys. "The safety and convenience of our guests have always been our top priority, and this partnership allows us to take those commitments to the next level. With Goki's technology, we can offer our clients a seamless and secure way to access their accommodation, whether they are travelling for business or leisure."

The benefits of this partnership extend beyond guest convenience. By streamlining the check-in process, Corporate Keys can enhance operational efficiency and reduce the administrative burden on its staff. This will enable the company to focus more on delivering exceptional guest experiences and personalised service.

"We are delighted to be chosen by Corporate Keys as their trusted partner for contactless check-ins," said Charly Chappell, Sales Director - APAC at Goki. "Our technology is designed to make the check-in process smoother, safer, and more efficient, and we look forward to helping Corporate Keys elevate their guest experience to new heights."

With this collaboration, Corporate Keys and Goki are setting a new standard for contactless check-in solutions in the corporate accommodation industry. As businesses and travellers continue to adapt to changing circumstances, this partnership ensures that Corporate Keys remains at the forefront of innovation, providing a safer and more convenient experience for its clients.

About Corporate Keys:

Corporate Keys is a leading provider of corporate accommodation solutions, offering serviced apartments and hotels to businesses and individuals across the globe. With a commitment to providing the best possible experience for its customers, Corporate Keys offers a range of accommodation options to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes. Their hotel brands include The Hamptons Apartments and Manhattan Apartments.

About Goki

Goki, based in Sydney, is a hospitality access provider specialising in industry-leading hardware and software solutions, such as the SmartLock Pro, a hotel lock with built-in WiFi, mobile, and pin access capabilities. Goki's cutting-edge products are designed to eliminate 100% of plastic key cards, offering secure and eco-friendly access solutions for hotels and resorts worldwide.

