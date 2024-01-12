Corporate Membership Opportunities with ABQAURP in 2024

ABQAURP's Corporate Members receive increased visibility and high-level exposure to over 53,000 leaders and key decision makers in the health care community. Post this

Corporate Membership benefits include an exhibit booth with corresponding benefits at ABQAURP's 47th Annual Health Care Quality & Patient Safety Conference on September 12-13, 2024, at Disney's BoardWalk Inn in Lake Buena Vista, FL. This annual event highlights the latest trends and brings together thought leaders from the health care industry to discover innovations and approaches to quality health care and patient safety. The conference has become the preeminent conference to network with interdisciplinary health care professionals who serve as quality minded decision-makers in their field. In addition to interacting directly with attendees, Exhibitors and Corporate Members receive increased web presence and email placements, including participation on the conference app.

Read more about Corporate Membership with ABQAURP at: https://www.abqaurp.org/ABQMain/Corporate_Membership.aspx.

About ABQAURP

Established in 1977, the American Board of Quality Assurance and Utilization Review Physicians, Inc. (ABQAURP) is an international membership association comprised of interdisciplinary health care professionals. Through its ultimate goal to improve the quality of health care, ABQAURP is dedicated to promoting health care quality through education and certification for physicians, nurses, and other members of the health care team. Learn more at: http://www.abqaurp.org.

Media Contact

Kelly Sokoll, ABQAURP, (727) 569-0190, [email protected], https://www.abqaurp.org/

SOURCE ABQAURP