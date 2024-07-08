Corporate Sunsetting Launches Electronic Creditor Notification Service

Corporate Sunsetting, provider of a revolutionary company dissolution service, is excited to announce the launch of their new Electronic Creditor Notifications service offering.

USA, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corporate Sunsetting, the leading provider of company dissolution services, is excited to announce the launch of their new Electronic Creditor Notifications service offering. Electronic Creditor Notifications is a comprehensive service that ensures all relevant creditors are notified of a company's shutdown in a timely and accurate manner. This includes electronically notifying creditors, and other stakeholders via a trusted third party. By providing Electronic Creditor Notifications, Corporate Sunsetting eliminates the risk of important parties being left out of the dissolution process, which can lead to unnecessary legal complications.

Corporate Sunsetting's revolutionary company dissolution service is the easiest and most cost-effective method of company shutdown available. Rather than automating the traditional methods of corporate shutdown, Corporate Sunsetting automatically acquires the company on the spot, including all of its liabilities. The company is effectively shut down in just minutes.

The company's new Certified Notifications service is now available to all clients, and interested parties can contact them for more information. With this new service, Corporate Sunsetting continues to demonstrate their commitment to providing top-notch dissolution services to businesses of all sizes.

