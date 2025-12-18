Corporate Venture Capital Firm, HG Ventures Names Ginger Rothrock Managing Director

"Ginger brings sound strategic judgment, a focus on relationships and a founder-first mindset to everything she does. This appointment recognizes both the impact she's already made and the leadership she will continue to provide as we scale." - Johnn Glushik, Managing Director, HG Ventures Post this

"Ginger has been a driving force behind how HG Ventures shows up for founders and the broader entrepreneurial community," said John Glushik, EVP, New Ventures and Managing Director of HG Ventures. "She brings sound strategic judgment, a focus on relationships and a founder-first mindset to everything she does. This appointment recognizes both the impact she's already made and the leadership she will continue to provide as we scale."

HG Ventures partners with early- and growth-stage companies aligned with The Heritage Group's long-term strategy, providing not only capital but also access to deep industry expertise, operating networks, and commercialization pathways. The firm takes a flexible, long-term investment approach and works closely with founders to help accelerate growth and unlock new market opportunities.

In her role as Managing Director, Rothrock will continue to lead founder engagement, investment strategy, and portfolio support efforts.

HG Ventures is the corporate venture arm of The Heritage Group, headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind. HG Ventures supports innovation and growth across The Heritage Group by investing and partnering with innovative, high-growth companies to support a sustainable future. HG Ventures leverages the world-class expertise of The Heritage Group operating companies and research center to offer a unique value proposition to portfolio company partners. Visit hgventures.com.

