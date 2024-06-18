Corpse Flower Now Blooming at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids, Michigan

Rare Amorphophallus titanum on loan from Grand Valley State University

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, in collaboration with Grand Valley State University, is excited to announce the rare bloom of the Amorphophallus titanum, commonly known as the corpse flower. Lovingly named "The Beast" by the GVSU biology department staff, this extraordinary flower is now blooming. The plant is a part of GVSU's collection, donated in 2015 by Tim Strickler, professor emeritus of biomedical sciences.

Where:

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

Grace Jarecki Seasonal Display Greenhouse

1000 East Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525

When:

Peak Bloom: Tuesday, June 18

Meijer Gardens is open from 9 am – 9 pm on Tuesday, June 18

Details:

"The Beast" is on loan from GVSU and is part of their permanent collection. This rare corpse flower, known for its massive size and powerful odor resembling rotting flesh, blooms unpredictably and for a very short period. The bloom lasts only 24 to 36 hours, making it a must-see (and smell!) event. Guests can experience the unique sights and smells at Meijer Gardens on Tuesday, June 18 and Wednesday, June 19, 2024 during open hours.

Tickets:

Tickets can be purchased in advance at MeijerGardens.org/tickets or at the Daniel and Pamella DeVos Ticketing Center in Meijer Gardens' Welcome Center upon arrival.

Background:

The corpse flower, or titan arum, is one of the largest and rarest flowering plants globally, native to the rainforests of Sumatra, Indonesia. It can take up to a decade to bloom and can grow up to 10 feet tall. Its distinctive odor attracts pollinators such as carrion beetles and flesh flies.

Additional Information:

For more details and updates, please visit MeijerGardens.org/corpseflower.

