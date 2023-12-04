Corra Group Expands Services to Include Paperless Electronic I-9s, Enhancing Background Checks and Employment Screening

Say goodbye to inefficient and cumbersome paper-based I-9 forms with Corra Group's new electronic I-9 offering.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corra Group, a leading provider of background investigations and pre-employment screening solutions, is excited to announce the addition of electronic I-9 services to its comprehensive suite of offerings. Paperless electronic I-9 reinforces Corra Group's commitment to providing clients with the most robust and accurate background screening solutions available in the industry, while focusing on its goal of providing a user-friendly candidate experience.

Nick Gustavson, Cofounder of Corra Group, stated, "We understand the challenges that employers face in today's complex hiring environment. Our electronic I-9 service is a valuable addition to our suite of screening solutions, making it easier for organizations to comply with employment and immigration laws and create a trustworthy workforce."

The Form I-9, issued by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), is a critical document required by employers to verify the identity and employment eligibility of every employee hired in the United States. Ensuring compliance with I-9 requirements is essential for organizations to maintain legal and ethical hiring practices. Instead of filling out cumbersome paper forms, Corra Group's new electronic I-9 service makes it easier to verify employee eligibility to work in the United States. Electronic I-9 forms can be signed digitally by both employees and employers, with guided workflow and real-time error checking. Corra Group's system tracks all I-9 deadlines, providing employers with the ability to monitor and track the status of all active I-9 cases, with weekly alerts pushed to users and easy re-verification process and date reminders. The service also offers one-click access to analytics and reporting features for a streamlined and efficient experience.

The expansion is fully integrated with E-Verify, the Department of Homeland Security's Electronic Verifying system. I-9 forms completed on Corra Groups' platform can be instantly submitted to E-Verify. By integrating with E-Verify, an electronic paper trail is also created that can confirm the legitimate status of all employees and satisfy an audit quickly and easily.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, employers were granted the ability to conduct a virtual review of I-9 documents. As of August 1, 2023 remote verification of I-9 is only available to qualified E-Verify users. Corra Group's I-9 system can be used remotely and will integrate with an employer's active E-Verify account.

Corra Group can help navigate the new remote I-9 verification process and remains dedicated to helping employers make informed hiring decisions while ensuring the safety and security of their workplaces. Clients are supported each step of the way including account setup, integrating their background screening programs with existing I-9 verification processes, and keeping up to date with changes in Federal and State law as we move closer to mandatory federal verification.

About Corra Group:

Corra Group is a full-service background screening company that provides background checks and employment screening to clients throughout the United States and around the world. With over 20 years of experience, Corra Group's goal is to help clients make informed decisions and provide a first-class candidate experience during the hiring process. It is also one of the few companies that will answer the phone. To learn more, visit CorraGroup.com.

