Corra Group Launches Home Healthcare Background Checks to Help Providers Keep Patients Safe

"By thoroughly vetting home healthcare workers, agencies can ensure they meet all necessary regulatory standards while maintaining their trusted reputation in the community." Post this

Corra Group's Healthcare Background Check Package is designed to protect the safety and well-being of home patients and includes Social Security Number Trace, County Criminal Records Search, Nationwide Registered Sex Offender Search, Healthcare Sanctions Report (OIG & GSA), and License or Credential Verification. This streamlined solution can also help healthcare organizations stay compliant with regulations for Medicare, Medicaid, and other federally funded programs.

For an even more comprehensive background check, Corra Group offers the option to add the FACIS® (Fraud and Abuse Control Information System)* search. FACIS® is the most reliable tool for identifying excluded, sanctioned, or disciplined individuals across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. It aggregates data from multiple regulatory boards, including the OIG (Office of Inspector General), GSA (General Services Administration), FDA (Food and Drug Administration), and DEA (Drug Enforcement Agency).

"Failing to do a comprehensive background check on home healthcare workers can lead to serious consequences, both for patients and healthcare providers, added Gustavson. "A recent example took place when a caregiver with a history of theft was hired without a proper background check and later convicted of stealing thousands of dollars from an elderly patient. These incidents can result in legal action, harm to patients, and irreparable damage to the reputation of healthcare companies."

By taking proactive measures and utilizing Corra Group's comprehensive Healthcare Background Check Package, healthcare providers can ensure that they not only comply with regulations but also build trust with their clients. Investing in thorough background checks is an investment in the safety of patients, the security of homes, and the continued success of healthcare organizations in an increasingly competitive and regulated industry.

About Corra Group:

Corra Group is a full-service background screening company that provides background checks and employment screening to clients throughout the United States and around the world. With over 20 years of experience, Corra Group's goal is to help clients make informed decisions and provide a first-class candidate experience during the hiring process. It is also one of the few companies that will answer the phone. Corra Group is headquartered in El Segundo, California. To learn more, visit CorraGroup.com.

FACIS® is a registered trademark of Verisys Corporation.

Media Contact

Manoly Chareunsy, Corra Group, (310) 524-9800, [email protected], https://www.corragroup.com/

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Corra Group