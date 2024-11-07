Corra Group Offers Essential Background Checks for Safe, Reliable Seasonal Hiring During Upcoming Holiday Rush

"Corra Group provides employers with peace of mind that even during peak hiring times, they're making responsible hiring decisions that prioritize safety and operational integrity." Post this

According to Jack L. Hayes International, Inc.'s 35th Annual Retail Theft Survey, employee theft remains a significant concern during the holiday period, with nearly 45,000 dishonest employees apprehended and over $50 million recovered from incidents in 2022 alone. Corra Group's background check solutions are indispensable tools for businesses aiming to protect their assets, reputation, and overall customer experience.

Corra Group offers easy to order background check packages tailored to the seasonal hiring landscape, including Criminal Checks, Nationwide Registered Sex Offender Search, Drug Testing & Alcohol Screening, Motor Vehicle Records, and Employment Verification.

"From delivery drivers and retail associates to holiday event staff and even seasonal roles in entertainment – businesses everywhere are hiring to keep up with the festive rush," says IQubed Advisors' Bianca Lager, who has served as an industry leader with nearly 20 years in the background screening space. "Running background checks on these temporary hires isn't just about security; it's about creating a smooth, worry-free experience for customers, families and teams alike."

The Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA) also advises companies engage professional screening services like Corra Group during seasonal hiring to mitigate potential risks. Professional background checks can help protect employers from hiring missteps.

"With crowded stores and venues, security risks are heightened during the holiday rush," adds Gustavson. "Corra Group provides employers with peace of mind that even during peak hiring times, they're making responsible hiring decisions that prioritize safety and operational integrity."

About Corra Group:

Corra Group is a full-service background screening company that provides background checks and employment screening to clients throughout the United States and around the world. With over 20 years of experience, Corra Group's goal is to help clients make informed decisions and provide a first-class candidate experience during the hiring process. It is also one of the few companies that will answer the phone. Corra Group is headquartered in El Segundo, California. To learn more, visit CorraGroup.com.

Media Contact

Manoly Chareunsy, Corra Group, (310) 524-9800, [email protected], https://www.corragroup.com/

