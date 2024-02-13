Correct W2 & W3 with New ezW2Correction In Enterprise Version That Includes PDF and Efiling Features

ezW2Correction 2023 is now available with PDF and efiling features for ease of use to novice form processors. Post this

The enterprise version is $169.00 for a single installation and offers the following time saving features:

efile

Import both W2 Previous and Corrected Data from csv file

Import data from W2 efile document

"ezW2Correction 2023 is now available with PDF and efiling features for ease of use to novice form processors." said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge.

Download and purchase to begin processing W2C and W3C forms immediately:

https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp. The software's point-and-click simplicity makes it ideal for small business owners who have better things to do than learn complicated software.

Priced from only $49 for print and mail version, (Enterprise version is 169.00 for a single installation version) this W2 and W3 form correcting software combines versatility in features with affordability.

The main features include, but are not limited to:

Print recipient copies in PDF format.

ezW2Correction software is SSA approved to print W2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W3C on plain white paper.

Support unlimited companies and unlimited number of recipients at one cost.

ezW2Correction will fill data on pre-printed forms if preferred.

ezW2Correction can print recipient copies into a digital PDF file.

-ezW2Correction can support unlimited companies, recipients and forms with one flat rate

ezW2Correction starts at 49.00 to print and mail. Halfpricesoft.com offers a no cost or obligation demo version to test for compatibility before purchase. Download at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp.

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

Media Contact

T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, services@halfpricesoft.com, halfpricesoft.com

