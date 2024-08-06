Corrected - Ziegler Advises Comprehensive Care Capital On $6,375,000 Acquisition Financing in PA

Christopher Utz, Managing Director of Ziegler Investment Banking who arranged and negotiated the transaction, stated, "Comprehensive Care Capital is guided by a seasoned and adept leadership team with a proven history in the healthcare sector. Post this

CCC's M&A team is led by Mark Eis, Director of Business Development, and Simcha Buff, Esq., Chief Legal Officer. According to Simcha, "This financing will bolster our continued commitment to delivering compassionate care and services to the residents of East Norriton and the broader senior population. We value Ziegler's responsiveness and Chris' profound industry expertise, which were consistently demonstrated throughout this transaction." Mark added, "This transaction presented complexities that were effectively navigated through the collaborative efforts of our M&A team and the experienced professionals at Ziegler. As a result, we are working on integrating the community into our network, significantly broadening our ability to deliver high-quality services to an underserved market."

CCC created Cura Health to oversee daily operations for Senior Housing communities within its portfolio, and future Northeast operations. Cura Health is a growing long-term healthcare company committed to providing a range of services aimed at meeting the medical and personal needs of individuals who require ongoing assistance due to chronic illnesses, disabilities, or aging-related issues. Jason Newman serves as CEO of Cura Health.

Ziegler's Senior Housing & Care Finance Practice brings its experience and expertise to senior housing and post-acute care clients. By offering a comprehensive suite of products for debt, equity, and M&A services, our professionals provide creative solutions that meet your organization's capital goals.

For more information about Ziegler, please visit us at http://www.ziegler.com.

About Ziegler:

Ziegler is a privately held, national boutique investment bank, capital markets, and proprietary investments firm. It has a unique focus on healthcare, senior living, and education sectors, as well as general municipal and structured finance. Headquartered in Chicago with regional and branch offices throughout the U.S., Ziegler provides its clients with capital raising, strategic advisory services, fixed income sales, underwriting and trading as well as Ziegler Credit, Surveillance, and Analytics. To learn more, visit http://www.ziegler.com.

Certain comments in this news release represent forward-looking statements made pursuant to the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This client's experience may not be representative of the experience of other clients, nor is it indicative of future performance or success. The forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, in particular, the overall financial health of the securities industry, the strength of the healthcare sector of the U.S. economy and the municipal securities marketplace, the ability of the Company to underwrite and distribute securities, the market value of mutual fund portfolios and separate account portfolios advised by the Company, the volume of sales by its retail brokers, the outcome of pending litigation, and the ability to attract and retain qualified employees.

Media Contact

Christine McCarty, Ziegler, 3126221799, [email protected], www.ziegler.com

SOURCE Ziegler