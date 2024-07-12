Corrective Exercise Specialist of the Year 2024 Award Recipient Named

"I am excited to further my reach in this city and educate others about the impact of corrective exercise." Post this

One of the clients Cassidy saw at Phenom Trainers after receiving her Corrective Exercise Specialist certification from The BioMechanics Method (TBMM-CES) was a young man named Josh who was hit by a drunk driver. "Everyone rejected working with him because they deemed him paralyzed for life", she said. "Immediately I began to grasp for knowledge in training someone who was told they would never move again." She is now going on 5 years of working with him and says Josh "continues to surprise me every day. He is now moving his legs, arms, and neck and is going to get a standing wheelchair that will help him so much more."

Cassidy was also recently credited as successfully assisting a professional athlete back from a potentially career-ending spinal cord injury. Charlotte Independence defender Clay Dimick was told by doctors that he would never play soccer again after two ruptured discs in his cervical spine were found to be pressing on his spinal cord. After recovering from a multi-level disc surgery and 6 months of post-surgery training with Cassidy, Clay returned to the pitch in a preseason game as the first professional athlete fully cleared to return to play after a two level cervical disk replacement. "I am so proud of Clay and his dedication to my process" says O'Brien. "I would not be changing lives without the knowledge I have gained through The BioMechanics Method Corrective Exercise Specialist course; we have made history this year!"

In addition to earning her Corrective Exercise Specialist (TBMM-CES) credential from The BioMechanics Method in 2021, Cassidy is certified as a personal trainer and Sports Performance Specialist through the American Council on Exercise. Having previously pursued a Bachelor's degree in Exercise Science, Cassidy has also recently completed a degree in Kinesiology.

As the 2024 Corrective Exercise Specialist of the Year, Cassidy will serve as a spokesperson on corrective exercise for The BioMechanics Method. She also receives an award trophy, a prize package from The BioMechanics Method and equipment from industry leaders BOSU® and TRX Training.

Runner-up for the Corrective Exercise Specialist of the Year® award was Dr. Senthil Kumar Subramanian Associate Professor in Medical Physiology at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, India.

ABOUT THE BIOMECHANICS METHOD

The BioMechanics Method is the provider of the world's highest-rated corrective exercise specialist credential. The BioMechanics Method Corrective Exercise Specialist certification (TBMM-CES) teaches fitness, exercise and health professionals how to assess clients for common musculoskeletal imbalances and correct any issues they uncover through the use of targeted corrective exercises. Specialists trained in the BioMechanics Method have the ability to reduce pain, improve movement and enhance performance for clients of all ages and abilities. The BioMechanics Method specialists can be found in over 80 countries. Learn more at http://www.thebiomechanicsmethod.com.

Media Contact

