Corrective Exercise Specialist of the Year 2025 Award Recipient Named

The BioMechanics Method is pleased to announce Jessica Towle as the winner of the health and fitness industry's most prestigious specialty award. Jessica is the Corrective Exercise Specialist at Power Design, Inc., in Tampa Bay, FL where she leads programs that help over 2,800 employees in the construction industry reduce pain and avoid injuries.
BELTON, Texas, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The BioMechanics Method, the highest-rated provider of corrective exercise education for fitness, exercise and health professionals, is pleased to name Jessica Towle as the Corrective Exercise Specialist of the Year® for 2025. The Corrective Exercise Specialist of the Year award recognizes an individual who is certified in The BioMechanics Method, currently providing corrective exercise services to clients/patients, and has demonstrated exceptional application of their corrective exercise skills. We are honored to recognize Jessica for her truly remarkable accomplishments in the area of corrective exercise.
Jessica has been the Corrective Exercise Specialist at Power Design, Inc. in Tampa Bay, FL for the past seven years where she has been helping workers of all types - from physical laborers to desk workers - with her Move Better Feel Better program. Aimed at meeting employees wherever they are, the program provides workers with accessible, practical corrective exercise tools ranging from short videos and virtual sessions to hands-on training and one-on-one support. Jessica says, "I saw firsthand the toll that repetitive physical labor and sedentary desk work can take on the body. I knew I could do something about it. The BioMechanics Method Corrective Exercise certification gave me a strategic framework to make an impact, and help elevate others to the next level. The ripple effect is powerful: we're not only reducing injuries but supporting mental health and career sustainability."
Jessica's mission to prevent overuse injuries, reduce pain, and empower others to take ownership for their health has helped thousands of workers nationwide regain confidence in their bodies and avoid unnecessary surgical procedures. She has also partnered with Power Design's Electrical Apprenticeship Program to deliver hands-on corrective exercise training, helping younger workers build habits that support longevity in their physically demanding roles.
In addition to earning her Corrective Exercise Specialist (TBMM-CES) credential from The BioMechanics Method in 2019, Jessica has multiple certifications from the Gray Institute, ACSM, and the Health and Safety Institute.
As the 2025 Corrective Exercise Specialist of the Year, Jessica will serve as a spokesperson on corrective exercise for The BioMechanics Method. She also receives an award trophy and a prize package from The BioMechanics Method.
Runner-up for the Corrective Exercise Specialist of the Year® award was Agnes Lee Yet Hee from Singapore. Agnes specializes in designing post-rehabilitation fitness programs for individuals recovering from injury and holds numerous certifications in Pilates and therapeutic exercise, in addition to The BioMechanics Method TBMM-CES certification.
The BioMechanics Method is the provider of the world's highest-rated corrective exercise specialist credential. The BioMechanics Method Corrective Exercise Specialist certification (TBMM-CES) teaches fitness, exercise and health professionals how to assess clients for common musculoskeletal and movement imbalances and correct any issues they uncover through the use of targeted corrective exercises. Specialists trained in the BioMechanics Method have the ability to reduce pain, improve movement and enhance performance for clients of all ages and abilities. The BioMechanics Method specialists can be found in over 80 countries. Learn more at http://www.thebiomechanicsmethod.com.
