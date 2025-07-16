Corrective Exercise Specialist of the Year 2025 Award Recipient Named

Corrective exercise isn't just what I do - it's a tool I use to care for people, protect their health, and help them thrive, both on and off the job. Post this

Jessica's mission to prevent overuse injuries, reduce pain, and empower others to take ownership for their health has helped thousands of workers nationwide regain confidence in their bodies and avoid unnecessary surgical procedures. She has also partnered with Power Design's Electrical Apprenticeship Program to deliver hands-on corrective exercise training, helping younger workers build habits that support longevity in their physically demanding roles.

In addition to earning her Corrective Exercise Specialist (TBMM-CES) credential from The BioMechanics Method in 2019, Jessica has multiple certifications from the Gray Institute, ACSM, and the Health and Safety Institute.

As the 2025 Corrective Exercise Specialist of the Year, Jessica will serve as a spokesperson on corrective exercise for The BioMechanics Method. She also receives an award trophy and a prize package from The BioMechanics Method.

Runner-up for the Corrective Exercise Specialist of the Year® award was Agnes Lee Yet Hee from Singapore. Agnes specializes in designing post-rehabilitation fitness programs for individuals recovering from injury and holds numerous certifications in Pilates and therapeutic exercise, in addition to The BioMechanics Method TBMM-CES certification.

ABOUT THE BIOMECHANICS METHOD

The BioMechanics Method is the provider of the world's highest-rated corrective exercise specialist credential. The BioMechanics Method Corrective Exercise Specialist certification (TBMM-CES) teaches fitness, exercise and health professionals how to assess clients for common musculoskeletal and movement imbalances and correct any issues they uncover through the use of targeted corrective exercises. Specialists trained in the BioMechanics Method have the ability to reduce pain, improve movement and enhance performance for clients of all ages and abilities. The BioMechanics Method specialists can be found in over 80 countries. Learn more at http://www.thebiomechanicsmethod.com.

