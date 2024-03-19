Correlational Study Shows Learning Without Tears Meets Level III ESSA Requirements for Phonics, Reading, and Me: Significant Growth in Literacy Skills

"Phonics, Reading, and Me offers an evidence-based framework grounded in the Science of Reading research. Learning Without Tears is dedicated to empowering students with the necessary tools to become proficient readers, paving the way for academic success and lifelong learning." Post this

"As we observe the urgent need to address literacy challenges nationwide, it cannot be overstated how important it is to embrace the Science of Reading," said Eric Olsen, Chairman at Learning Without Tears. "Phonics, Reading, and Me offers an evidence-based framework grounded in the Science of Reading research. Learning Without Tears is dedicated to empowering students with the necessary tools to become proficient readers, paving the way for academic success and lifelong learning."

The study encompassed students from kindergarten through fifth grade, drawn from multiple schools nationwide. Key findings, include:

On average, students' phonics skill proficiency significantly grew over the course of the Phonics, Reading, and Me lesson sequence.

On average, students who started with below-level literacy skills increased at a faster rate compared to other students over the course of the Phonics, Reading, and Me lesson sequence. For students who started below level, their skills grew an impressive 33%.

Phonics, Reading, and Me stands out for its structured, supplemental literacy program design, offering differentiated and personalized instruction during small group sessions, WINN/intervention time, after-school support, and summer school. With a comprehensive range of print and digital decodable texts spanning fiction and non-fiction genres, the program ensures engaging learning experiences for students while leveraging data-driven insights to inform personalized learning pathways. The digital experience automatically offers scaffolds that students need on an individualized basis.

"At Learning Without Tears, we are not just teaching reading; we're cultivating confident, lifelong readers through a research-backed approach to phonics instruction," said Marica Boone, Director of Curriculum and Design at Learning Without Tears. "The independent study's findings reaffirm our commitment to providing impactful solutions that drive student success. Our program is rooted in evidence-based practices and is designed to spark a genuine love for reading. As the educational landscape continues to evolve, Learning Without Tears remains committed to advancing evidence-based solutions that empower educators and students alike, inspiring students to explore the rich world of literature with enthusiasm and assurance."

Please visit this link for more information about Phonics, Reading, and Me and its impact on student literacy growth.

To learn more about Learning Without Tears, visit https://www.lwtears.com/.

About Learning Without Tears

Learning Without Tears (LWT) is a leading early education company, distinguished by its innovative and effective approach to teaching and learning. Specializing in supplemental programs, LWT focuses on cultivating foundational literacy skills crucial for student success, including Kindergarten readiness skills to alphabet knowledge, phonics, as well as handwriting and typing skills. Tailored for learners from Pre-K through elementary school, LWT's offerings benefit all learners using a variety of multisensory experiences, developmentally appropriate methodologies, and research-proven practices. Trusted by teachers and used by millions of students worldwide, LWT's professional learning programs also play a pivotal role in building early education expertise for educators, tutors, and occupational therapists both in the United States and globally. Notably, the company received acknowledgment at the 2023 EdTech Awards, with its Get Set for School® program being honored as the "Best Early Childhood/Kindergarten-Readiness Solution." For more information, please visit http://www.lwtears.com.

