Corridor Title Residential Division: Empowering Growth Through People and Performance

Unclear KPIs: The absence of well-defined Key Performance Indicators made it harder to track progress and identify areas for improvement.

Inefficient Processes: A lack of standardized best practices led to inconsistencies and missed opportunities.

Results For Effort: The high-caliber team's effort needed to be fully realized, and they needed a way to work smarter.

The Solution: A Strategic Partnership for Success

Corridor Title's Residential Division partnered with Lamplight Partners, an upstart sales performance consultancy focused exclusively on small to medium businesses, to unlock their full potential. Lamplight Partners implemented a comprehensive, three-phased sales support engagement:

Discovery & Documentation: In-depth interviews with team members to understand their roles, activities, and challenges. This led to identifying repeatable steps and leading indicators crucial for success.

Workshop & Training: A two-day, immersive workshop to share best practices, introduce leading indicators, and provide advanced sales training. This fostered collaboration and equipped the team with the tools and knowledge to excel.

Full Implementation: Ongoing monthly 1:1 coaching sessions to measure progress, address skill gaps, and develop individual coaching plans. This ensured continuous improvement and sustained performance, further enhanced by strategic leadership hiring and training.

The Results: A Transformative Impact

The partnership between Corridor Residential Division and Lamplight Partners led to transformative results, highlighting the impact of focused investment in both people and processes. Financially, the collaboration drove a 15.7% year-over-year increase in fee income, marking significant growth and enhanced sales efficiency. Operational profitability also saw improvement.

Equally important was the empowerment of the team, with sales personnel becoming more motivated, engaged, and equipped with the skills to perform at their best. A culture of continuous improvement further supported individual development and collective success.

