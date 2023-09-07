Corsa Security Teams Up with Eventus Security to Deliver Managed Virtual Firewall Services

With the Corsa Security Orchestrator we can simply deploy software firewalls from the leading vendors at whatever service level our customers require and then quickly scale as their needs grow. Tweet this

"We know that virtualization of a hosted, managed firewall service brings many benefits to our customers and our operations, but we needed to avoid a DIY approach because of the expense and maintenance issues," said Manish Chasta, Co-Founder & CTO, Eventus Security. "With the Corsa Security Orchestrator we can simply deploy software firewalls from the leading vendors at whatever service level our customers require and then quickly scale as their needs grow. We can operationalize the service with ease and are not left with legacy of code to maintain."

"Corsa delivers a very compelling solution for managed service providers needing to offer Virtual Firewall Services," says Eduardo Cervantes, CEO, Corsa Security. "We are pleased to team up with Eventus to bring on their service in the shortest time possible so their customers can benefit from a modern, flexible service model. In turn, Eventus will realize the ROI necessary to grow their business and continue to innovate in network security."

The Corsa Security Orchestrator deploys, scales and optimizes virtual firewalls so Eventus' customer support team can spin up new ones in minutes. Each customer, large or small, gets their own firewall VM or cluster of VMs and benefits from better security with the firewall security subscription that aligns to their needs or is compatible with their existing deployment. The Corsa Security Orchestrator monitors and controls the virtual firewalls so that Eventus can manage all their firewall VMs from a unified dashboard delivering speed, simplicity, and savings to their managed service offering.

For more information on the Corsa Security Orchestrator, visit our product page.

About Corsa Security

Corsa Security is the leader in automating network security virtualization, which helps large enterprises and service providers deploy, scale and optimize virtual on-premise firewalls with speed (24x faster deployment), simplicity (zero-touch operations) and savings (9x lower TCO). By tightly integrating firewall virtualization with intelligent orchestration, the Corsa Security Orchestrator provides an aggregated view of all your virtual firewalls while managing their infrastructure health, capacity and performance. Customers subscribe to the Corsa Security services based on their current needs and then pay as they grow by integrating flex licensing from our firewall partners. Learn how Corsa Security is revolutionizing network security at corsa.com.

Media Contact

Carolyn Raab, Corsa Security, 1 (613) 287-0393, [email protected], https://www.corsa.com/

SOURCE Corsa Security