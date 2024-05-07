CorServ named #16 on American Banker's 2024 Best Places to Work in Fintech

"It is truly inspiring to see the entire team continually innovating and supporting each other in a fully remote US work environment. Our collaborative culture and shared sense of purpose are essential to helping our clients succeed." Post this

"Our employees are payment card experts and top-tier technologists, driven by their unwavering dedication and innovative spirit," said Anil Goyal, CEO at CorServ. "It is truly inspiring to see the entire team continually innovating and supporting each other in a fully remote US work environment. Our collaborative culture and shared sense of purpose are essential to helping our clients succeed."

When asked, "What does this organization do that makes it a place where people would want to work?" Feedback from CorServ employees includes:

"CorServ is a great place to utilize our skills while being able to continue learning. We are constantly innovating and working towards bigger and better things. The leadership constantly keeps us engaged and our input is valued."

The 2024 list was published by Arizent brand American Banker. The full article is available here.

For more information on Arizent's Best Places to Work in Financial Technology program, including full eligibility criteria, visit http://www.BestPlacestoWorkFinTech.com

About CorServ

CorServ provides innovative issuing processing and program management services for credit, debit and prepaid cards enabling Banks and Fintechs to deliver and embed payment card capabilities for their customers. CorServ's deep expertise in the industry combined with our modern technology API solution provides our clients with everything they need to quickly build a successful card-issuing business. For more information, please visit http://www.corservsolutions.com

