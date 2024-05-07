CorServ named #16 on American Banker's 2024 Best Places to Work in Fintech

CorServ has been named one of the 2024 Best Places to Work in Fintech for the 3rd consecutive year.
ATLANTA, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CorServ, a company that empowers banks and fintechs with payment card issuing programs, has been named one of the 2024 Best Places to Work in Fintech for the 3rd consecutive year. CorServ was ranked number 16 of 40 companies honored nationwide.
CorServ provides customized payment card issuing programs for Large Banks, turnkey programs for Community Banks, and APIs for innovative financial institutions and Fintechs to build their own unique card programs. A core part of CorServ's mission is to provide payment card issuing programs with card products, features, and excellent service that enable community and regional banks and Fintechs to compete with national providers.
"Our employees are payment card experts and top-tier technologists, driven by their unwavering dedication and innovative spirit," said Anil Goyal, CEO at CorServ. "It is truly inspiring to see the entire team continually innovating and supporting each other in a fully remote US work environment. Our collaborative culture and shared sense of purpose are essential to helping our clients succeed."
When asked, "What does this organization do that makes it a place where people would want to work?" Feedback from CorServ employees includes:
- "CorServ is a great place to utilize our skills while being able to continue learning. We are constantly innovating and working towards bigger and better things. The leadership constantly keeps us engaged and our input is valued."
The 2024 list was published by Arizent brand American Banker. The full article is available here.
For more information on Arizent's Best Places to Work in Financial Technology program, including full eligibility criteria, visit http://www.BestPlacestoWorkFinTech.com or write to [email protected].
About CorServ
CorServ provides innovative issuing processing and program management services for credit, debit and prepaid cards enabling Banks and Fintechs to deliver and embed payment card capabilities for their customers. CorServ's deep expertise in the industry combined with our modern technology API solution provides our clients with everything they need to quickly build a successful card-issuing business. For more information, please visit http://www.corservsolutions.com
Media Contact
Kendall Carwile, CorServ, 6787817224, [email protected], https://www.corservsolutions.com/
SOURCE CorServ
Share this article