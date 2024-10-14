CorServ Named Best Card Issuing Platform by Tearsheet's Big Bank Theory Awards

CorServ, a company empowering banks and fintechs with payment programs, has won Tearsheet's 2024 Big Bank Theory Award for Best Card Issuing Platform.
ATLANTA, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CorServ, a company empowering banks and fintechs with payment programs, has won Tearsheet's 2024 Big Bank Theory Award for Best Card Issuing Platform. This award highlights CorServ's leadership in delivering innovative, scalable and customizable card issuing solutions for community and regional banks.
The Big Bank Theory Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in the banking and embedded finance verticals, bringing together industry leaders, startups and established institutions to recognize the companies making a difference to further innovation in this space.
CorServ's credit card issuing program enables client banks to offer branded credit cards to both business and consumer customers. Client Banks own the interchange, loan interest and fee income but with a shared Issuing Bank to support payment network sponsorship, compliance and servicing functions.
"We're pleased to announce CorServ as the winner of our Best Card Issuing Platform award," said Zack Miller, Founder and Editor-in-Chief at Tearsheet. "Their turnkey credit card program offers an excellent solution for banks looking to provide branded cards to their customers. CorServ's approach impressed us by allowing banks to maintain ownership of their income streams while benefiting from shared support and customization options. CorServ's model enables banks to tailor their card offerings to meet their customers' specific needs, which can lead to improved loyalty and satisfaction -- very important in today's increasingly competitive market."
With CorServ's issuer processor program, financial institutions gain access to the tools and infrastructure needed to issue cards, manage cardholder accounts, authorize transactions and provide alerts, limit controls, and virtual cards, all while enhancing customer loyalty and retention.
"We are honored to have been recognized as the Best Card Issuing Platform by Tearsheet," said Anil Goyal, CEO of CorServ. "We are committed to providing innovative solutions that empower our clients to launch credit card issuing programs with confidence. CorServ clients can grow their portfolios successfully using our comprehensive capabilities in technology, processing, servicing and program management."
About CorServ
CorServ provides innovative payment card issuing, processing and program management solutions empowering banks and fintechs to successfully deliver credit, debit, prepaid, virtual, and purchasing cards. CorServ's turnkey credit card issuing program enables banks to earn a significantly higher ROA than the typical Agent Bank model, access cardholder data, and participate in credit decisions without adding staff or infrastructure. Banks can choose to be self-issuers leveraging CorServ's comprehensive technology and capabilities, and fintechs can embed payment cards into their platforms with CorServ's API-first issuer processor solution. For more information, please visit https://www.corservsolutions.com/
