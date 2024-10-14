CorServ Named Best Card Issuing Platform by Tearsheet's Big Bank Theory Awards

CorServ's approach impressed us by allowing banks to maintain ownership of their income streams while benefiting from shared support and customization options. Post this

CorServ's credit card issuing program enables client banks to offer branded credit cards to both business and consumer customers. Client Banks own the interchange, loan interest and fee income but with a shared Issuing Bank to support payment network sponsorship, compliance and servicing functions.

"We're pleased to announce CorServ as the winner of our Best Card Issuing Platform award," said Zack Miller, Founder and Editor-in-Chief at Tearsheet. "Their turnkey credit card program offers an excellent solution for banks looking to provide branded cards to their customers. CorServ's approach impressed us by allowing banks to maintain ownership of their income streams while benefiting from shared support and customization options. CorServ's model enables banks to tailor their card offerings to meet their customers' specific needs, which can lead to improved loyalty and satisfaction -- very important in today's increasingly competitive market."

With CorServ's issuer processor program, financial institutions gain access to the tools and infrastructure needed to issue cards, manage cardholder accounts, authorize transactions and provide alerts, limit controls, and virtual cards, all while enhancing customer loyalty and retention.

"We are honored to have been recognized as the Best Card Issuing Platform by Tearsheet," said Anil Goyal, CEO of CorServ. "We are committed to providing innovative solutions that empower our clients to launch credit card issuing programs with confidence. CorServ clients can grow their portfolios successfully using our comprehensive capabilities in technology, processing, servicing and program management."

About CorServ

CorServ provides innovative payment card issuing, processing and program management solutions empowering banks and fintechs to successfully deliver credit, debit, prepaid, virtual, and purchasing cards. CorServ's turnkey credit card issuing program enables banks to earn a significantly higher ROA than the typical Agent Bank model, access cardholder data, and participate in credit decisions without adding staff or infrastructure. Banks can choose to be self-issuers leveraging CorServ's comprehensive technology and capabilities, and fintechs can embed payment cards into their platforms with CorServ's API-first issuer processor solution. For more information, please visit https://www.corservsolutions.com/

Media Contact

Kendall Carwile, CorServ, 6787817224, [email protected], https://www.corservsolutions.com/

SOURCE CorServ