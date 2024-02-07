Corsica Technologies Acquires Hughes Systems Group to Add Data Integration Capabilities to Managed Services Portfolio

"Our clients are asking us to help them develop data integration solutions in the same way we solve their IT cloud infrastructure and cybersecurity needs. With this addition, we'll be able to begin solving those data integration challenges immediately." Post this

Corsica's CEO Brian Harmison said, "We've been closely monitoring the needs of our client base, and we consistently hear about their challenges to interconnect and automate the exchange of data with customers and suppliers. Our clients are asking us to help them develop data integration solutions in the same way we solve their IT cloud infrastructure and cybersecurity needs. With this addition, we'll be able to begin solving those data integration challenges immediately. Our team was impressed by Hughes Systems Group's technical expertise and proven track record of creating long-term trusted relationships with their customers. The cultural fit between the two organizations was perfect."

Hughes Systems Group CEO Pat Hughes added, "We are excited to join forces with the Corsica team and see a natural fit between our services and solutions and Corsica's capabilities. When we started Hughes Systems Group, our focus was simple: Do work we truly love, for clients that we enjoy working with. Our commitment to developing long-term, trusted relationships with our clients has allowed us to make huge impacts on the companies and teams we work with. Seeing that same mindset within the Corsica team ensures we can continue to do more of what we truly enjoy doing: solving integration challenges and helping our clients gain a competitive advantage."

The technology managed services market continues to grow at a healthy rate of over ten percent compounded annually, as companies look to retrench, get back to basics, and focus on their core business while outsourcing various technology services, including cybersecurity, to subject matter experts. According to Market and Markets, the global data integration market is also expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0% from 2021 to 2026, and these solutions are increasingly being offered in a host of managed services formats from IPaaS (integration platform as a service) to EDI managed services. More than ever, data integration represents a dynamic market opportunity for managed service providers. It completes a foundational technology stack when offered together with cybersecurity and other IT solutions.

The acquisition will give Corsica's customers an intelligent on-ramp to data integration solutions that are fully integrated with their existing IT and cybersecurity services. This model should result in a lower cost of ownership for B2B EDI solutions and a robust data security posture. Hughes customers will have the opportunity to bring cybersecurity, IT services, and data integration solutions under one roof, leveraging the resulting economies of scale for greater cost savings, access to expert resources, and best-in-class cybersecurity.

About Corsica Technologies

Corsica Technologies specializes in providing managed technology and security expertise for mid-market clients. The company's focus is on providing a technology framework to guide clients in securing and connecting their digital assets in support of their business goals. To learn more, visit https://www.corsicatech.com/.

About Hughes Systems Group

Hughes Systems Group helps organizations choose the right B2B EDI integration platform and assists with the design, implementation, and maintenance of that solution. With integration expertise covering multiple ERP platforms including Sage, SAP, Infor, Epicor, Microsoft Dynamics, and Oracle the company focuses on using technical expertise along with years of experience to create trusting, long-lasting relationships with like-minded people and organizations.

Media Contact

Breanna Brown, Corsica Technologies, 1 855-411-3387, [email protected], https://www.corsicatech.com/

SOURCE Corsica Technologies