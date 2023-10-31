Corstrata Adds Wound Care Industry Veteran Mary McNeil to Leadership Team

McNeil brings additional industry experience and relationships to help Corstrata grow its presence among hospitals and health systems needing access to wound and ostomy care specialists.

SAVANNAH, Ga., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corstrata, a leader in wound and ostomy virtual care delivery, is pleased to announce the addition of Mary McNeil, BS, RN, CWOCN, to spearhead the company's further expansion into the acute care and government healthcare sectors.

McNeil brings more than 25 years of experience as a clinical and business leader throughout the wound and ostomy industry. Formerly a practicing wound, ostomy, and continence (WOC) nurse, McNeil has been involved for several decades in supporting a major wound care supply manufacturer, distribution channels, and professional organizations. In addition, McNeil has been an integral part of numerous sales development initiatives with GPOs, IDNs, and key post-acute accounts.

According to Katherine Piette, Corstrata CEO, "Mary's in-depth knowledge of the wound and ostomy industry, along with her impressive track record of success in building high-performing partnerships, will be a great addition to our team as we expand further into the acute and government sectors. As value-based care payment models continue to grow and workforce challenges plague these organizations, the need for greater access to scarce wound and ostomy care specialists has never been more important. We are pleased to have Mary on board to help us meet these needs and expand our presence in these markets."

More than 10 million Medicare-age individuals are contending with chronic wounds, highlighting a significant healthcare challenge. The situation is further compounded by the severe shortage of specialized wound care professionals, with fewer than 10,000 board-certified wound and ostomy nurses available to address this critical issue.

McNeil added, "Over the past few years, I have watched Corstrata become the gold standard of clinical support for wound and ostomy virtual care, whether through augmenting existing WOC teams or managing outsourced wound and ostomy care programs. The success stories I hear from Corstrata customers, patients, and clinicians are inspiring. I'm honored to be part of Corstrata's team as we continue to grow throughout the industry and have a positive impact on best-practice care for providers and, most importantly, on the lives of patients experiencing wounds and ostomies."

