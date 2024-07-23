Corstrata and Ostomy 101 Announce Partnership to Enhance Support for Ostomates

Corstrata and Ostomy 101 have partnered to elevate care for ostomates by combining Corstrata's telehealth expertise with Ostomy 101's resources. This collaboration ensures seamless access to expert nurses, comprehensive education, and a supportive community that addresses both medical and daily challenges.

SAVANNAH, Ga., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corstrata, a leading provider of virtual telehealth solutions for ostomy and wound patients, is excited to announce a new partnership with Ostomy 101, an organization dedicated to offering practical support and resources for ostomates. This collaboration aims to provide comprehensive care and support to ostomates, enhancing their quality of life through improved access to expert care and valuable resources.

Innovative Support through Virtual Telehealth

Corstrata's state-of-the-art virtual telehealth platform offers ostomy patients access to experienced wound, ostomy, and continence (WOC) nurses from the comfort and security of their own homes. This partnership with Ostomy 101 will integrate Ostomy 101's extensive educational resources and community support with Corstrata's clinical expertise, ensuring that ostomates receive holistic care tailored to their unique needs.

Comprehensive Education and Resources

Ostomy 101 is renowned for its practical support, providing ostomates with crucial information on managing their condition, troubleshooting common issues, and living a fulfilling life post-surgery. By partnering with Corstrata, Ostomy 101 will now offer its comprehensive resources through Corstrata's telehealth platform, making it easier for ostomates to access the information they need when they need it.

Benefits to Persons Living with an Ostomy

Seamless Access to Expert Care: Patients can consult with Corstrata's WOCNs virtually, receiving personalized advice and care without the need for travel.

Enhanced Education: Ostomy 101's rich library of educational materials will be available on Corstrata's platform, empowering ostomates with knowledge about their condition.

Community Support: This collaboration will foster a supportive community where ostomates can connect, share experiences, and find encouragement from others who understand their journey.

Holistic Approach: The partnership aims to address the medical and everyday challenges faced by ostomates by combining clinical expertise with practical support.

Advocating for Ostomates

Corstrata is deeply committed to patient advocacy, particularly in the realm of insurance coverage for ostomy services. Through ongoing efforts, Corstrata strives to ensure that ostomy patients can access the necessary virtual care and resources without financial barriers. This dedication to advocating for insurance coverage reflects Corstrata's mission to improve patient outcomes and enhance the quality of life for all ostomates.

About Corstrata

Corstrata is a leading provider of virtual telehealth solutions for wound and ostomy care, dedicated to improving access to specialized care for patients. Through innovative technology and expert clinicians, Corstrata offers personalized, high-quality care to enhance patient outcomes and quality of life.

About Ostomy 101

Ostomy 101 is an organization committed to providing practical support and resources for ostomates. Through education, community engagement, and advocacy, Ostomy 101 empowers individuals with ostomies to lead fulfilling and healthy lives.

