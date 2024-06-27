Corstrata Announces Strategic Partnership with Yankee Alliance

Corstrata partners with Yankee Alliance to provide wound and ostomy telenursing services, enhancing care delivery and outcomes for Yankee Alliance's member healthcare organizations.

SAVANNAH, Ga., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corstrata, a leading provider of virtual wound and ostomy care solutions, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Yankee Alliance, a member-driven healthcare group purchasing organization ("GPO"). This collaboration will enable Yankee Alliance members to leverage pre-negotiated pricing and terms for Corstrata's innovative virtual care services, enhancing care delivery and improving outcomes across diverse healthcare settings.

Yankee Alliance, with over 18,500 members nationwide, is dedicated to reducing costs and driving strategic innovation through the aggregation of data, purchasing power, ideas, and knowledge. The partnership with Corstrata aligns with these goals, offering members access to Corstrata's cutting-edge virtual wound and ostomy care solutions, designed to provide timely and efficient care at the patient's bedside in post-acute settings.

"We are honored to be selected by Yankee Alliance to broaden the scope and influence of our virtual wound and ostomy solution throughout the healthcare continuum and improve financial and health outcomes for our valued customers and their patients," said Katherine Piette, CEO of Corstrata.

About Corstrata

Corstrata is a virtual care solution that utilizes technology to provide access to scarce certified wound and ostomy nurses at the patient's bedside in post-acute provider settings, including home health, hospice, skilled nursing facilities, and emerging hospital-at-home providers across all 50 states. Corstrata's team of WOC nurses provides consultations with provider staff at the patient's bedside, either through HIPAA-compliant video or through review of store-and-forward wound images, to improve clinical and financial outcomes for providers. To learn more about Corstrata, visit www.corstrata.com or email [email protected].

About Yankee Alliance

Yankee Alliance is a member-driven healthcare group purchasing organization founded in 1984 on a belief in collaboration, that working together can achieve more than working alone. Their mission is twofold: to work with members to reduce supply and operating expenses through aggregation of data, purchasing, ideas, and knowledge and to excel in strategic innovations that continually assist members in reducing their costs while recognizing their individual needs. Today, Yankee Alliance remains true to the foundational belief in collaboration and has grown to over 12,600 members in all classes of trades across all 50 states. For more information, visit www.yankeealliance.com.

Media Contact

